Nearly four gallons of moonshine liquor were found in the cellar of Zarn & Herrick’s restaurant when Prohibition officer W. C. Kimmel, Chief Lyons, officer Bollington and Feldmen and Constable Hardin Brown, armed with a search warrant, made a raid on the place. Jim Herrick, one of the proprietors in the back of the bar and seeing the officers, he took a quart bottle, which it is alleged contained some moonshine, and threw it in a sink full of water. Two officers went to the cellar and after removing some lumber uncovered three gallons of moonshine. Herrick’s partner Zarn was arrested and the case is to be heard in police court on Friday.
• May 15, 1923, E. C. McCarty, badly battered about the face and showing signs of having been roughly handled, staggered into police headquarters and told Desk Sergeant Ben Fielden that he was wanted in Evansville as a witness against Charles Brunk and Fred Keever, charged with gaming. According to McCarty, he and Walter Jackson had been in Brunk’s pool room and it is alleged they bought white mule and dropped $100 on a poker game.
• May 16, within the past twenty-four hours 3.82 inches of rainfall have been recorded by the government thermometer on the H. S. Berry farm, making to date 24.31 inches of rainfall this year against 14.12 inches at the same time last year. The heavy and steady downpour has made crop conditions discouraging and the work of the past few weeks in some parts of the country practically fruitless. One farmer at Sorgho said this rain was the hardest he had seen in his forty years there.
• May 17, arrangements were made at a meeting of the Daughters of the American Revolution benefit card party committee at the library for a 100-table party at the Elks home. Reservations have been made for thirty-two tables. Bridge, euchre and “500” will be played. Fifteen prizes will be given and guests will play for 2 hours.
• May 18, business will be good in police court from the number of arrests made by the police on Thursday. Bill Gregson and Tom “Boo” King were arrested by officers Bollington and Feldman, charged with drunkenness and breach of the peace. The men are said to have fought, which took place on Mulberry Street. Howard “Windy” Straney and May Krask were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct.
• May 19, Allan Reid, who is one of the largest apple growers in Daviess County, has noticed the coming of the cluster blight on his apple blossoms, and on inquiring over the county has found it is general. This will cut the apple crop very materially this year. The young peach trees which have been cared for are in fine condition, but the older trees which bore heavily last year, do not show very bright prospects for a big crop this year.
50 Years Ago
• May 15, 1973, as the first Skylab roars into orbit, Owensboroans have reason to be proud. Dr. Raphael F. Smith, Owensboro native and assistant professor of medicine at the Vanderbilt School of Medicine, is in Houston, Tex., to test the effects of weightlessness on the three American astronauts who are revolving around the earth 28 days. David C. Mitchell, an OHS graduate, is an engineer with Martine-Marietta Co. of Houston and has served as development training engineer with NASA. He is a principal investigator for the Skylab project.
• May 16, the dedication of the city’s newest swimming pool in Chautauqua Park will be held Sunday while the dedication of a nearby memorial to Daviess County natives who died in the Vietnam and Korean conflicts has ben indefinitely postponed. City Commissioner Alton Puckett explained that construction of the monument has not been finished and the engraving of names on the memorial plaque will not have been completed. Ceremonies for dedication of the swimming pool in memory of Willis Combest will begin at 2 p.m.
• May 17, “Mail service definitely has recovered from the post-Christmas slump,” according to William H. Pence, postmaster of Owensboro. Weekly complaints have dropped 70% since mid-January. Owensboro was one of 117 sectional center facilities in the 13 state central region of the U.S. Postal Service to attain 95% or higher overnight delivery of first class mail during a two-week period.
• May 18, more than $7,000 in scholarships and awards were presented during the 14th annual Junior Achievement (JA) awards banquet held at the Sportscenter. Officers of the year and awards for JA company of the year were also announced during the banquet attended by almost 1,000 people. Robin Clark was awarded the highest scholarship of $500.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.