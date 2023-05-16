Nearly four gallons of moonshine liquor were found in the cellar of Zarn & Herrick’s restaurant when Prohibition officer W. C. Kimmel, Chief Lyons, officer Bollington and Feldmen and Constable Hardin Brown, armed with a search warrant, made a raid on the place. Jim Herrick, one of the proprietors in the back of the bar and seeing the officers, he took a quart bottle, which it is alleged contained some moonshine, and threw it in a sink full of water. Two officers went to the cellar and after removing some lumber uncovered three gallons of moonshine. Herrick’s partner Zarn was arrested and the case is to be heard in police court on Friday.

May 15, 1923, E. C. McCarty, badly battered about the face and showing signs of having been roughly handled, staggered into police headquarters and told Desk Sergeant Ben Fielden that he was wanted in Evansville as a witness against Charles Brunk and Fred Keever, charged with gaming. According to McCarty, he and Walter Jackson had been in Brunk’s pool room and it is alleged they bought white mule and dropped $100 on a poker game.

