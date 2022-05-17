Two buggies, one driven by Pete Turner of Bon Harbor, and the other driven by a young son of Raymond Hagan, living at Fern Hills and in which John Maglinger was riding, crashed together in West Second Street near Morgan’s grocery store killing Turner’s horse and injuring Turner. Turner was going out of the city and young Hagan and Maglinger were coming into town and in the traffic, which is frequently congested at that point, the horses ran directly into one another. A shaft of the buggy in which Hagan was riding penetrated the horse, injuring him from which he soon died.

• May 16, 1922, “We have received the largest returns ever received on Dime Day,” stated Mrs. Lizzie Owen, president of the W.C.A., at the close of the day’s canvass, which showed $825.25, and all districts not heard from. At every turn of the road they met with cordial response with but few exceptions. Mrs. Own had said that everybody realizes the Mary Kendall home is their home and they are going to take care of it.

• May 17, the Messenger’s telephone advertising contest will close tonight when all contestants must have their solutions in the office. The first prize, $10, will go to the person submitting the neatest, cleverest, correct advertisements to each of the 12 numbers. In this contest the, first the name of the telephone owner is to be ascertained, second the address, third, character of business and kind of merchandise or service sold.

• May 18, Fred D. Strickler was charged in a warrant with conspiring with others to transport liquor in interstate commerce, and who was arrest at Springfield, Ohio and placed under $2,000 bond for his appearance before Judge A.B. Anderson’s court next November. Other warrants very likely will be issued within the next few days and it has been intimated another Owensboro man may be placed under arrest in connection with the robber of the Krogman warehouse at Tell City, last August, and its destruction by fire subsequently.

• May 19, Mrs. D.M. Staples and Miss Anna Mae Wright are in the city to make war on rats. They have a sure-fire rat riddance compound which they will demonstrate today in the city’s public buildings. They ask the cooperation of the people of the city in this enterprise. They say there are two rats for each inhabitant of the city and that it costs the community $1.82 per year to maintain one rat.

• May 20, industrial work in connection with the high school is being considered by the school board, the plan being to give such boys as desire this course a half day’s work in the shop and a half day in school. Boys eligible for this course would range in age from fourteen to eighteen and would be chosen from the sixth to the eighth grades. The location of the shop in which this training would be given has not been decided, but it has been suggested that a building could be erected for the purpose on the high school grounds.

50 Years Ago

• May 16, 1972, the Owensboro Junior Achievement Future Unlimited banquet, the annual JA awards and recognition dinner, will be held at the Sportscenter. William M. Elmer, board of directors chairman of Texas Gas Transmission Corporation and chairman of the national Junior Achievement board of directors, will speak at the banquet which is expected to draw more than 1,000 persons. Twenty-three scholarships will be awarded local teenagers for their outstanding participation in the Owensboro JA program. These scholarships will range from $100 to $500.

• May 17, a Roman Holiday theme for the 4th annual Patio Party sponsored by the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra Auxiliary is being created by the women’s organization under the director of Lyle Scifres. Work began this week on simulated statuary that fills the workshop-garage at the home of Mrs. Robert Maddox. The Roman Holiday décor will be carried out in the home and in the garden of Mr. and Mrs. John Kirtley. There will be harp music played by Mrs. Virgil Sublett.

• May 18, Mrs. Louise Gasser Kirtley, attorney, died at the Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital after an extended illness. Mrs. Kirtley was the first woman to serve as president of the Daviess County Bar Association. She was admitted to the Kentucky Bar and started practice in 1931. Following her marriage to W.W. Kirtley they established the law firm of Kirtley and Kirtley and practiced until the death of her husband in 1944.

• May 19, women of First Presbyterian Church emphasized at the May meeting ways in which Christians reach out to people both near and overseas. The program was in observance of the 50th anniversary of women’s work being celebrated in the Presbyterian Church. Mrs. W. C. Stoll spoke on the uses of the anniversary offering that as received during a candlelight ceremony. The funds will be channeled to Stillman College for a professorship in business to the Summer Medical Fund that sponsors mobile health fairs.