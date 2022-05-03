“Names is names” was demonstrated in the courthouse on Saturday. F. L. Pate was arraigned before County Judge McFarland on a warrant charging him with harboring a dog without payment of the state license of $1. Pate resented the action of the dog catcher, Miles Kerrick, and retaliated by swearing out a warrant for breach of the peace, charging that Kerrick had used obscene language before his wife and sister. Pate could not understand why he was warranted, when he displayed a dog license tag and it was for the current year. The records of the county court clerk’s office did not disclose Pate’s name on the dog license record as a purchaser. But then he had one good and true.

• May 2, 1922, the home of Damon Johnson was visited by Sheriff John Howard, Deputy Len Dawson and Prohibition officers and a search was made of the premises, disclosing a twenty-five gallon still and about half a gallon of white whisky. Johnson was placed under arrest and arraigned before County Judge McFarland. He was set for trial the case of having whisky in his possession unlawfully, fixing bail at $300.

• May 3, H.S. Hutcheson and Dave H. Bond, alias R. J. Bell, were held to the federal grand jury at the examining trial yesterday before United States Commissioner Higdon, charged with violating the Harrison Act by having in their possession narcotics not in the original package, and Chester Treadway, alias John Williams, their companion, was dismissed, as their was no evidence to show that he was a drug addict. The three men were arrested in a room at the Union Station by Night Chief Jackson and Captain Harl.

• May 4, John Gaines Lloyd, well known throughout Ohio and adjoining counties, was accidentally burned to death in his room at the home of his nephew, W.W. Lloyd, near Barnett’s Ferry. He was 80 years of age and had been in very feeble health for many months but as able to be up and about. He had returned to his room after breakfast and when a family member entered a short time later he was lying in the fireplace burning to death.

• May 5, Harvey McCarmack was arrested last night in West Fifth Street charged with shooting at Ernest Graves following a dispute upon returning from a dance at Strawberry Ridge. Night Chief Jackson and Officers Hays and Meredith went to the scene and rounded up the principals and McCormack was placed in a cell to await trial in police court while the others in the party were released after being summoned to appear as witnesses.

• May 6, Carl Bockstahler, 23 years old of Dale, Ind., attended a play at the Dale High School building. He stepped out of a second story window intending to step on a fire escape but it had been let down and Bockstahler fell twenty feet, hitting the concrete walk below with terrific force, rendering him unconscious and smashing his nose flat. The attending physician worked almost two hours to straighten his nose out.

50 Years Ago

May 2, 1972, residents of the Sunset Trailer Park are beginning to evacuate their mobile homes on the advice of representatives of the Army Corps of Engineers after three acres of land were eroded from the park by the Ohio River late Sunday evening. Mrs. Doris Eubanks said the erosion became obvious during the afternoon when two large trees at the water’s edge dropped into the river after the river bank was undercut by the current. The bank was eroded so swiftly that one former resident found that the end of his mobile home was hanging out over the river.

May 3, an estimated 40 mothers and ministers fought the battle of their war on “moral pollution” in Daviess County Fiscal Court. The group presented more than 4,300 signatures on petitions demanding that action be taken against allegedly obscene movies being shown at local drive-in theaters to the county administrative body. The two-hour session heard several ministers and mothers condemn many movies as obscene. Several newspaper movie ads were similarly condemned.

May 4, John C. Grant has been presented an award by the Owensboro Civitan Club for his “outstanding working interest in mentally handicapped and predelinquent children in the Owensboro area. Grant and his wife, Anna Louise, were co-founders of the Owensboro Council for Retarded Children, along with Mr. and Mrs. J.W. Castlen Jr. Grant has served on the board of directors of the council since its formation in 1956.

May 5, Kentucky Derby enthusiasts with plans for a quick sprint to Churchill Downs Saturday may have experienced a brief scare that the classic race would be dampened when thundershowers briefly drenched Owensboro Thursday. A U.S. weather bureau spokesman at Evansville said the rain was caused by “heat thunderstorms” caused by the 70-degree temperatures that prevailed. The downpour was caused by the warm air that rose from the earth’s surface which was condensed at a higher altitude into rain.