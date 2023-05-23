Decoration Day, Wednesday May 30, will be observed with an impressive program at Elmwood Cemetery. The program has been arranged by the Woman’s Auxiliary of the American Legion at the request of the G.A.R. and Legion. The graves will be decorated with flags in the morning and flowers will not be distributed unless relatives wish to place them on the graves. Captain James Kennedy will have charge of the placement of the flags at Elmwood Cemetery and committees from the Woman’s Auxiliary will do the service at the Catholic and Jewish cemeteries. The veterans will assemble at the courthouse in the afternoon and automobiles will be waiting to convey them to Elmwood.
• May 22, 1923, Leonard Perkins, while acting as a bully and attempting to frighten occupants of an automobile who had made a remark as they passed, fired an automatic pistol twice and a stray bullet killed Oscar Loney, of Owensboro. The men with Perkins said they were pulling away from the curbing when Perkins jumped on the running board of the truck. As they were backing, an automobile passed and its occupants directed a remark to them. Perkins jumped off the truck and fired twice.
• May 23, Owen Polk, one of the leading young farmers of Tobinsport, disappeared from his home and his whereabouts were unknown until he came wandering in last night. His wife supposed that he was working in the field and did not become alarmed until he failed to show up at noon and when she found his horses idle in the barn. A county wide search was made for him. Bloodhounds were obtained but not a trace of him could be found. His mind appears to have gone blank and he was unable to state where he had been.
• May 24, Mrs. W. F. Leachman narrowly missed serious injury in the turning over of the Ford touring car in which they were driving at the turn in the Henderson road near the Catholic cemetery. Mrs. Leachman was driving the car when at the corner she attempted to make the turn and one of the rods in the steering mechanism locked against her, the car continuing on its course, piling up in the ditch. She retained her presence of mind and grabbed her children before the car went into a ditch.
• May 25, Dewey Lindsey, a teacher in the Dawson Springs high school, was released under $500 bond to await investigation of charged by Annie Bishop, 13 year old daughter of Frank Bishop. County Attorney Charles G. Franklin issued a warrant for Lindsey’s arrest after hearing the girl’s story. It is alleged she told of being kept after school by Lindsey who put his arm around her. The child, crying hysterically, ran to her home.
• May 26, Roy Mattingly is locked up in the Daviess County jail on a charge of transporting liquor. Mattingly had one hectic morning, according to a magistrate who said he was entirely too full of white mule to stand trial this afternoon. The sheriff’s office was called by a asking someone be sent to protect her home which was about to be wrecked. When deputies arrived they found the house had been run into and in a nearby ditch they discovered a five-gallon jar of moonshine.
50 Years Ago
• May 22, 1973, Amanda Jones, Miss USA of 1973, marched in peach rallies, supported women’s rights and feels that it isn’t vital that she get married. The 22-year-old free-lance model from Evanston, Ill., will be busy will personal appearances that go with the title for the next year. She also won a cash prize of $7,500 and will represent the United States at the Miss Universe finals to be held in Greece.
• May 23, County Judge Pat Tanner returned to his courthouse office after nearly seven weeks absence. Tanner underwent throat surgery in Louisville April 14 and had been recuperating at home while working on county business there. He returned Tuesday to work quietly in his office and is still under doctor’s orders to keep talking to an absolute minimum.
• May 24, demolition is under way again at the historic Rudd Hotel building but progress is expected to be slow. Charles Bellamy, Owensboro fire inspector, reported that a major house-cleaning has taken place at the hotel since he inspected the building and found several fire hazards. On several visits, he found the old building occupied by vagrants who were using old mattresses and furniture left in the building.
• May 25, Highland Elementary School has been approved by the Kentucky Department of Education for a kindergarten pilot program. The kindergarten project will be part of the regular program, including transportation. Twenty children will be enrolled in the program. If more parents indicate an interest in the program, the selection will be made on a chronological basis beginning with the child whose sixth birthday is nearest Dec. 31, 1973.
