Decoration Day, Wednesday May 30, will be observed with an impressive program at Elmwood Cemetery. The program has been arranged by the Woman’s Auxiliary of the American Legion at the request of the G.A.R. and Legion. The graves will be decorated with flags in the morning and flowers will not be distributed unless relatives wish to place them on the graves. Captain James Kennedy will have charge of the placement of the flags at Elmwood Cemetery and committees from the Woman’s Auxiliary will do the service at the Catholic and Jewish cemeteries. The veterans will assemble at the courthouse in the afternoon and automobiles will be waiting to convey them to Elmwood.

May 22, 1923, Leonard Perkins, while acting as a bully and attempting to frighten occupants of an automobile who had made a remark as they passed, fired an automatic pistol twice and a stray bullet killed Oscar Loney, of Owensboro. The men with Perkins said they were pulling away from the curbing when Perkins jumped on the running board of the truck. As they were backing, an automobile passed and its occupants directed a remark to them. Perkins jumped off the truck and fired twice.

