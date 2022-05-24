Preparations for opening the Willow Beach across the river are completed by Capt. Frank Rounds, who operates the ferry and conducts the beach. A large ferry boat is in course of construction and hoped to be ready by June 1, when it is planned to start the trips across the river. The new boat is double the size of the old ferry and will accommodate many more people. An added feature is the installation of an electric light plant by Capt. Rounds. The grounds and equipment will be thoroughly lighted by the lights and large lights will be place so as to reflect over the beach, giving ample light for all patrons.

• May 23, 1922, fire which broke out Sunday evening in the garret of the Capitol Hotel threatened destruction of the center part of Morganfield. On the first floor of the building is the Peoples Savings and Trust Bank. The fire was brought under control in about fifty minutes before much damage was done to the roof of the hotel. The three stories below were badly damaged by the water thrown on the fire.

• May 24, a large crowd attended the pageant given at Utica yesterday by the students of the school. “America, Yesterday and Today” was its title. Ninety students took part. First the days of the Indians and their camp fires were shown, then the spirit of the forest, followed by the bluebirds and the wild flowers and trees. The Pilgrim fathers had their place in the revue, also Betsy Ross, who presented the flag to George Washington.

• May 25, R. E. Rogers, who is chairman of the Chamber of Commerce committee on transportation for the Louisville guests on the “Heads of Houses Tour” special, which will arrive Friday afternoon, has between 60 and 70 cars in his offer to assist in showing the visitors the city and act as hosts while they are here. All cars are to be at the station where parking spaces will be designated that there may be no confusion in getting away from the station.

• May 26, Will Bartley, age 55, was surprised at his home last night by Sheriff John Howard and Deputy Sheriff Dick Cashen, while in the act of manufacturing “white mule whisky.” The officers had a search warrant and “cleaned” up the shack in which the distilling was going on. A fifteen-gallon still with five one-gallon glass bottles, two one-half gallon bottles, twenty-three quart and one pint bottles were found the by officers. Bartley owns the little farm on which he was running the distillery.

• May 27, in an altercation between two neighbors, Mrs. Mary Anderson and Mrs. Amanda Zachary, of Rumsey, Mrs. Zachary took a shot at Mrs. Anderson, who then proceeded to Calhoun and had a warrant sworn out against Mrs. Zachary for shooting with intent to kill and also had a search warrant out for Mrs. Zachary, saying she was running a moonshine still. Sheriff Roberts and Deputy Puyear went to home of Mrs. Zachary and found a fifteen gallon still, a barrel of mash and three quarts of moonshine whisky.

50 Years Ago

• May 23, 1972, Mrs. Bernice H. Sherriff will retire on June 1 after 48 years of teaching in the Daviess County School system. Beginning her career in 1924, Mrs. Sherriff’s first teaching position was in the Brown’s Valley community at the old one-room Marksberry School where she taught 13 years. Her fond memories at Marksberry include six years of taking the train from the Old Owensboro Depot to the Brown’s Valley stop and then walking to the school. She later married Ruby Sherriff and moved to Browns Valley.

• May 24, nineteen days of worry and frustration for Mrs. Donald Roberts died Sunday evening. And for her two-year-old daughter Robin, the horrifying prospect of death by rabies also died. A neighbor of Mrs. Roberts notified the mother that a dog fitting the description of the one that attacked Robin on May 3 had been spotted bear their residence. Mrs. Roberts identified the beagle as the one that had bitten her daughter several times before it was caught and locked up by dog catcher Earl Haire.

• May 25, the fourth annual Owensboro Regatta will be spotlighted today at the monthly Chamber of Commerce Rooster Booster breakfast at Gabe’s Attending will be Ron Nelson, 1972 Regatta chairman; members of the Regatta board; and local drivers who will answer questions about hydroplane racing. The breakfast program will also feature a film presentation on the Regatta and a progress report on Regatta planning and special events.

• May 26, Virgil D. Clark’s job has paid him in “thank yous.” Not money. And despite that lack-luster employment incentive, Clark has missed reporting Daviess County weather conditions only some three weeks in his 28 years as a volunteer U.S. Weather Bureau observer. Clark took the job in April 1944 for $50 a year. The annual payment stopped during the Eisenhower Administration in an effort to balance the budget and tighten the purse strings of the federal money bag.