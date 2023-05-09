Blackberry or some other brand of winter was inaugurated in Owensboro today when the thermometer dropped 30 to 40 degrees in four hours and the weather man acted like he was giving the people a touch of real winter. Monday was regarded the hottest day this year, the thermometer hovering around the 75 mark. The night was a most delightful one, and the day started off with the prospects of cloudy and rainy weather. About 11 o’clock real winter made its appearance with a cold, blustering wind from the northwest. Overcoats and wraps which have been on the shelf were brought out into service once again.
• May 8, 1923, Florice May was killed at the ferry at Calloway, a town on the Tennessee River, under circumstances which lend considerable mystery to the tragedy. May lost this life while cranking the motor on the gasoline launch of the ferry when the motor exploded without ever firing. His body was thrown over on the river bank and badly mangled.
• May 9, D. C. McGregor, who on Monday night in the lobby of the Rudd Hotel represented himself to be a federal officer attached to the anti-narcotic division of the treasury department in Washington, was arrested at the Union Station with a charge of impersonating a federal officer. McGregor told the night clerk at the Rudd and a reporter of an alleged chase leading across the country after a dope peddler, finally locating him in a room at the Planters Hotel and placed him under arrest.
• May 10, Mrs. Mary Belton, who is connected with the T. A. Wolfe’s carnival which showed here last week, returned to Owensboro yesterday looking for a registered Airdale that was taken from her while here. The dog was soon located on a farm on the Leitchfield road and returned to its owner. According to Mrs. Belton, she did not open her concession stand at Parison account of worrying about her lost dog. The dog and its owner left this morning for Paris, Ill.
• May 11, a warrant has been issued for the arrest of Stowers Mulligan charged with violation of the federal prohibition laws. About three hundred yards from the Mulligan house a trap door was discovered which led to a cellar. In the cellar were found three barrels of mash and a number of jugs. A still was not found and there was not moonshine liquor in evident in the cellar.
• May 12, lightning struck and killed Hard Boatright, a young farmer and his team of horses while he was plowing in a field near his home at Calvert City. Boatright failed to return to his home for dinner and his wife found him in the field lying across his plow dead. All of his clothing had been burned from his body. The two horses also were dead. It is believed he continued plowing after it started storming.
50 Years Ago
• May 8, 1973, a $6.5 million construction and modernization program for the Owensboro-Daviess County Hospital was announced. Target date for the beginning of the work is Nov. 1. Jack Barnard, chairman of the hospital board, predicted that it will take about 24 months to complete construction of the two-story addition which will cover much of Pearl Street on the west side of the institution. The new building will add 72,000 square feet of space to the hospital.
• May 9, the Joseph Eubanks Sr. family awoke at 6 a.m. when a loud crash shook the house. They looked out the window to see a garage, their truck and an empty trailer park in the backyard fall into the Ohio River below. The garage, containing two boats stopped sideways in its descent to the river. The truck plummeted to the shore along with nearly an acre of earth and 20 cement trailer pads. When the collapse was finished, the home and late model car stood 35 feet from the precipice.
• May 10, the McLean County Board of Education will not be forced to close Beech Grove and Island Elementary schools to comply with recommendations by the state department of education. Leaning toward the pleadings of area parents, the school board asked for a one-year extension before implementation of the closing procedures. In a report the state recommended two schools close because of decreasing enrollment.
• May 11, Pellville residents returned from a Hancock County Board of Education meeting assured that the 49-year-old building will be repaired this summer. An investigation by two school board members revealed the building is without hot water, two staircases are falling down, lighting is inadequate and sewer line leaks into the lake of an adjoining property owner. The board members also reported one corner of the building badly eaten by termites.
