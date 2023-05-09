Blackberry or some other brand of winter was inaugurated in Owensboro today when the thermometer dropped 30 to 40 degrees in four hours and the weather man acted like he was giving the people a touch of real winter. Monday was regarded the hottest day this year, the thermometer hovering around the 75 mark. The night was a most delightful one, and the day started off with the prospects of cloudy and rainy weather. About 11 o’clock real winter made its appearance with a cold, blustering wind from the northwest. Overcoats and wraps which have been on the shelf were brought out into service once again.

May 8, 1923, Florice May was killed at the ferry at Calloway, a town on the Tennessee River, under circumstances which lend considerable mystery to the tragedy. May lost this life while cranking the motor on the gasoline launch of the ferry when the motor exploded without ever firing. His body was thrown over on the river bank and badly mangled.

