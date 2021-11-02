Mat Carden Jr., was arrested by deputy sheriff Jim Bales on a warrant charging the possession of an illicit moonshine still.
Carden’s arrest followed a search of his premises by deputy Bales, under authority of a search warrant issued by Judge Wells. The sheriff found a barrel-and-a-half of mash in a state of fermentation, a copper still and a small amount of moonshine whisky.
The Carden farm is located in what is known as Windy Hollow in the Panther neighborhood. County officials stated there had been a great deal of complaints about the still in the neighborhood, and it had reached such a stage that a neighbor appeared before the county judge to get the warrant.
• Nov. 1, 1921, one of the most enjoyable social events ever held in Owensboro was the Halloween entertainment at the country club, which was enjoyed by between 300 and 400 guests. The clubhouse was very artistically decorated with Halloween symbols and colors, which were carried out in all of the appointments of the entertainment. The approach to the clubhouse from Veach Road was marked by grinning jack-o’-lanterns lighted by electric lamps.
• Nov. 2, while crowds were hurrying home along Fourth and St. Ann streets, two men walked into the Go-Gas station, and while one of the men covered Harry Lashbrook, the clerk, with a revolver, the other went through the cash drawer and got everything but the nickels and pennies, a total amount of $24.25. According to Lashbrook, he was seated in his chair at the opposite corner of the service station room when the men entered. One pointed a revolver at him and said “keep still.” The other went to the cash drawer and emptied it.
• Nov. 3, while returning home from a shopping trip, Mrs. Herbert Westerfield and Mrs. James G. Barker were accosted by a man midway to their homes. The man who stepped out of the shadow of the Auto Sales and Service garage, which runs back to the alley on Davis Street, grabbed Mrs. Westerfield by the arm, tearing her clothes. She screamed and the man fled. Officers were called and as it was thought the man sought refuge in the stable.
• Nov. 4, Mrs. John Gilmore, postmaster, received a letter from Chicago asking her if anyone by the name of Howley lives in the Owensboro area. According to the letter, Charles Howley of that city was picked up on the railroad tracks near Chicago recently, mentally deranged and injured internally. He was taken to the Cook County hospital and thence to the insane asylum at Dunning, Illinois. Howley stated that he was born in Owensboro but left home at the age of 13.
• Nov. 5, a young boy, answering the description of the boy who accosted Mrs. Herbert Westerfield and Mrs. J. G. Baker, acted in a similar manner. He accosted two girls employed at the Anderson Store, who ran. The occurrence was at about 6 o’clock, nearly the same time as on the previous day. The police have been watching the vicinity in hope of catching the man, who it is claimed has been lingering in the area for several days.
50 Years Ago
• Nov. 1, 1971, the second annual Beth Roberts Community Bazaar for the Spastics Home will be held on Wednesday at the Zion United Church of Christ. The purpose of the bazaar is to enable the Spastics Guild to raise money to purchase milk for the Spastics Home. Mrs. Ira Taylor Jr., co-chairman, said the bill is approximately $300 a month, and because of this a goal of $3,500 has been set for the bazaar. A variety of items will on sale including stuffed animals, wall plaques, furniture, hat racks and step-ladders.
• Nov. 2, today is Election Day in Owensboro and Daviess County. Polls open at 6 a.m. and close at 6 p.m. Voters may select one of four candidates for governor: Wendell Ford, Democrat; Tom Emberton, Republican; A.B. “Happy” Chandler, Independent Party; William Smith, American Party. City voters will be voting for either Waitman Taylor or the Rev. Howard B. Carrico for mayor. City and county residents will be asked to decide if they want to increase the countywide property tax 4% over the next 10 years.
• Nov. 3, Wendell Ford became the first Daviess County native to win the commonwealth’s highest office, sweeping to victory over his Republican opponent, Tom Emberton. Ford, a former state senator, did well in northern Kentucky and kept Emberton from a big margin in the populous Louisville area and ate away at traditional GOP strength in the southeastern mountain counties. He said he was proud and honored to bring the Democrats back to Frankfort.
• Nov. 4, Museum Guild is completing arrangements for sponsorship of a table setting contest and a porcelain pottery display on Nov. 10 in the Owensboro Area Museum. This dual-phased event underscores the guild’s pledge to be a “doing” organization rather than a “meeting” group. Community organizations and individuals are encouraged to enter the table competition. There will be 30 tables.
