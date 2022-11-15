When the cases against Rev. Robert Lee Nesmith, of West Louisville, charged with disturbing religious worship, destroying property of another and setting up and operating and managing a lottery, were called before County Judge Wedding, they were dismissed upon motion of the county attorney. According to Rev. Nesmith, the warrants issued against him and the other members of the congregation were merely “spite work.” He stated that he was holding a revival and that members of a rival faction disturbed his services. He took out warrants against several persons and as a result warrants were issued against him.
• Nov. 14, 1922, Luther Addington, who lived near Centertown, Ohio County, wandered from his home and was found in the woods a considerable distance from his home with the top of his head blown off. Clutched in his hands was the shotgun that took his life. Mr. Addington had been suffering from insomnia for a number of weeks and after his disappearance his wife became very apprehensive about him.
• Nov. 15, the condition of A.T. Burkes, who was brought to the city hospital on Sunday from Central City, was somewhat improved. Mr. Burke suffered severe bruises on the head and body when he fell from a third-story window at the McDowell Hotel at Central City late Saturday night. His right leg was broken in the fall, and it is thought that he also suffered internal injuries.
• Nov. 16, the Daviess County Fiscal Court is threatening to attempt to enjoin the drainage commissioner, R. H. Ford, and probably the contractors, from constructing a bridge over Panther Creek at Lyddane Bridge Road. County Road Engineer Adkins has advised fiscal court that he does not approve of the construction of the bridge. The county engineer claims that the concrete abutments are not deep enough in the ground and that the bridge is only 100 feet in length. He says the concrete rests on quicksand.
• Nov. 17, Miss Mary Arvin, who has been public health nurse at Hopkinsville and employed by the Red Cross, resigned her position, which she has held for three years, to return to her home in Henderson. Miss Arvin went to Hopkinsville following her Red Cross service in France. One of the decorations bestowed upon her by the British government was personally presented to her by the Prince of Wales.
• Nov. 18, three convictions out of as many trials for violation of the prohibition laws were had in police court during the past week, when Charles T. Alvey, who conducts a soft drink stand, was found guilty by Judge Watkins and sentenced to 60 days in the county jail and fined $300 for having whisky in his possession. In each instance the defendants were given the limit. Alvey was the only one not tried before a jury.
50 years ago
• Nov. 14, 1972, the holding of the Nov. 7 election in Daviess County cost a little more than 35 cents a vote. At a special meeting fiscal court approved claims amounting to $9,337.81, covering expenses of the election which attracted 25,950 persons to the voting machines and 920 absentee ballots for a total of 26,870. The largest expense was $3,850 paid to the 244 officers who manned the 61 precincts, four to a precinct.
• Nov. 15, five high school students from Constantine, Michigan, are guests of the Hancock County School System this week in an exchange program funded by a $118,000 National Institute of Education planning grant, according to Superintendent Bill Francis. Francis said the students met with the Hawesville Chamber of Commerce and meetings with other civic clubs are planned. Five Hancock County students and their chaperones are scheduled to visit Constantine on Nov. 27.
• Nov. 16, when a judge sentences a man to jail through the Thanksgiving holidays, it’s usually considered rather harsh. But when Owensboro Police Judge William Bennett sentenced a man to 15 days in the county jail, it was possibly an act of kindness. According to police reports, the man said he had no money and no place to spend the night. He told police the Salvation Army had given him a room the night before. He was booked on vagrancy.
• Nov. 17, the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra and the Kentucky Arts Commission will jointly sponsor a performance of the Concord Trio in the recital room of the Owensboro-Daviess County Public Library. The Concord Trio, composed of University of Kentucky faculty members, will present a program of Beethoven, Shostakovich and Mendelssohn arranged for violin, cello and piano. Their local appearance is part of an extensive concert tour.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.