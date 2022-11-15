When the cases against Rev. Robert Lee Nesmith, of West Louisville, charged with disturbing religious worship, destroying property of another and setting up and operating and managing a lottery, were called before County Judge Wedding, they were dismissed upon motion of the county attorney. According to Rev. Nesmith, the warrants issued against him and the other members of the congregation were merely “spite work.” He stated that he was holding a revival and that members of a rival faction disturbed his services. He took out warrants against several persons and as a result warrants were issued against him.

Nov. 14, 1922, Luther Addington, who lived near Centertown, Ohio County, wandered from his home and was found in the woods a considerable distance from his home with the top of his head blown off. Clutched in his hands was the shotgun that took his life. Mr. Addington had been suffering from insomnia for a number of weeks and after his disappearance his wife became very apprehensive about him.

