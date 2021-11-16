Eugene Simon, the young boy who was committed to the care of Mr. Riddle, keeper of the county infirmary, was allowed to return to his home by an order entered in juvenile court by Judge Wells. The Simon boy was given into the custody of Keeper Riddle, rather than send him to the house of reform on his promise to begin a new and better career. Keeper Riddle informed Judge Wells that Simon had been a model young man since he has been in custody and recommended his release. Simon is the only boy who has been committed to the farm who has observed the orders given him and stayed in confinement.
• Nov. 15, 1921, Mrs. John Gilmour, postmaster, has announced that the post office department will offer prizes to the high school pupils who will compete in a contest of designing posters urging the public to do Christmas mailing early. Three prizes of $5, $3 and $2 will be given for the three most attractive posters designed by the children. The posters will be displayed at the Chamber of Commerce by December 1.
• Nov. 16, Miss Louise Snyder sustained a broken right arm when an automobile in which she was riding with her sisters, Miss Grace Dean and two young men turned over at a curve in the road near Sorgho. Miss Deal also received slight bruises. The other two Misses Snyder, Lillian and Pauline, were not hurt, nor were the young men. The top of the car was smashed. Curiously enough, the other two Misses Snyder were protected by Messenger Accident Insurance.
• Nov. 17, Reuben Pate, the man who stole Chester LaRue’s new Buick car Tuesday night and drove it to Lewisport, where the car was recognized and forced to leave it, but stole a car belonging to J. L. Taylor from a garage there and took it across the river, was arrested in Tell City. When arraigned in court, the man claimed he is under 18 years of age and should be tried as a juvenile. He looks older, and the court will make him prove his claim.
• Nov. 18, a large barn, the property of ex-Congressman Lieb, was struck by lightening and destroyed Thursday morning between 3 and 4 o’clock. This is the fourth barn Mr. Lieb has lost by fire, two being struck by lightning, one fired by spontaneous combustion and one origin unknown. John Carter, the tenant, was putting in corn, having in 1,000 bushels, between 40 and 50 tons of hay, farm machinery, a new buggy and harness, which was a total loss.
• Nov. 19, Gus Stovall, 23, of Graham, Muhlenberg County, underwent amputation of his right leg above the knee in the hospital here today after he had been accidentally shot by his brother. The brothers were hunting and a shell jammed in the brother’s gun, and in attempting to eject it, it was discharged, the charge striking Gus Stovall in the leg.
50 years ago
• Nov. 15, 1971, the men of the third crew at central firehouse never dreamed they would get a call to act as the Travelers’ Aid Society or the Chamber of Commerce, but two young people from Sacramento, Calif., will always remember Owensboro that way. A young couple, Bill and Roxie Davis, tried the front door of city hall, trying to track down a friend, and with the fire department’s help they found him in Bowling Green.
• Nov. 16, Old Stanley Distillery, Inc., was sold at public auction to John F Bennett, Orlando, Fla. The foreclosure action was conducted under a circuit court order, which was to distribute claims to lien holders amounting to $664,840. Bennett refused to tell reporters who he represented or what the future of the distillery will be. The sale was conducted in the lobby of courthouse. The bidding started at $50,000 and, 55 bids later, ended at $374,000.
• Nov. 17, happiness is driving a car, taking care of yourself and “discovering a talent that was hidden the first 65 years of life,” says Mrs. Roy L. Howerton. She was referring to her unusual hobby of china painting, a hobby she started in 1965 while she was spending the winter in Palm Beach, Fla. Her husband died in 1965 as they were loading baggage for a trip back to Kentucky. In 1968 Mrs. Howerton broke a hip and spent 18 weeks in the hospital. While there she did five paintings and was walking within two weeks.
• Nov. 18, Owensboro High School’s television quiz team won its fifth straight victory by defeating Memorial High School of Evansville on WEHT-TV’s Klassroom Kwiz. The OHS panelists, John Quertermous, Ricki Cornfeld and Bob Meacham, now hold this season’s quiz show record. After five weeks on television, the Owensboro High School seniors are becoming celebrities. Each week they receive dozens of phone calls and letters of congratulations.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.