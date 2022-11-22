The little folk of the city are requested to write their letters to Santa Claus and bring them in person to him Saturday morning at McAtee’s Basement store. He will have something special to say to each and every little friend. He will have a big mail pouch in which to place the letter which is to contain a list of all the child desires for Christmas. Manager W. B. Mitchell, of the Basement store, states that a big Christmas shipment is coming to the store and that Santa Claus will come in his newest garments. Santa will remain throughout the month until Christmas and will help little people select their presents for their friends.

Nov. 21, 1922, J. S. Phelon bought the old Bransford Mill property on East Fourth Street for $7,250 when it was sold at the courthouse. The sale was ordered by the court in the action of the Central Trust Company Against Bransford Mills and others. The office furniture, trucks and bags were sold as a separate lot. Mr. Phelon was asked to what use he would put the property and answered that he had not given the matter consideration.

