The little folk of the city are requested to write their letters to Santa Claus and bring them in person to him Saturday morning at McAtee’s Basement store. He will have something special to say to each and every little friend. He will have a big mail pouch in which to place the letter which is to contain a list of all the child desires for Christmas. Manager W. B. Mitchell, of the Basement store, states that a big Christmas shipment is coming to the store and that Santa Claus will come in his newest garments. Santa will remain throughout the month until Christmas and will help little people select their presents for their friends.
• Nov. 21, 1922, J. S. Phelon bought the old Bransford Mill property on East Fourth Street for $7,250 when it was sold at the courthouse. The sale was ordered by the court in the action of the Central Trust Company Against Bransford Mills and others. The office furniture, trucks and bags were sold as a separate lot. Mr. Phelon was asked to what use he would put the property and answered that he had not given the matter consideration.
• Nov. 22, persons suffered minor injury when the Sedan in which they were driving to Lexington was struck by an L. & N. passenger train at the Pike Street crossing in Cynthiana. Persons who saw the accident say that the driver of the car apparently took the signal of the crossing watchman who was waiving a red lantern as a signal to go ahead. Miss Jameson and Hutchinson suffered cuts about the head and Mrs. Ammerman is believed to be internally injured.
• Nov. 23, when it was possible to introduce only circumstantial evidence against John Sauer, 16 years of age, when he was tried by a jury of six in juvenile court, the jury failed to reach a verdict, five voting for acquittal and one for conviction. In the course of the trial Harry Rosenthal, for whom Sauer has been working for three years, testified that the boy bears a good reputation and that he had found him to be honest in all his dealings. Sauer is charged with robbing the home of James Ward.
• Nov. 24, jury found Walter Bufkin, employee at Head’s livery stable, guilty of the unlawful possession of whisky and fixed his punishment at a fine of $100 and 30 days in jail. Two large jugs and a glass jar all containing white whisky were introduced as evidence in the case, the officers stating they had found the liquor in the stable when they made a raid on Nov. 11. Bufkin denied having knowledge that the liquor was in the stable.
• Nov. 25, motorcycle officer Bollington arrested Earl Aubrey and Lawrence Brown on charges with having taken a number of articles from the fire wrecked store of Hess Moseley. Among articles that are said to have been taken were two boxes of shotgun shells and two bottles of syrup pepsin.
50 Years Ago
• Nov. 21, 1972, sloshing through mud in Hopkinsville, a team of federal investigators conducted a search for wreckage from a plane which crashed and killed 11 men. The twin engine Beechcraft, chartered by 10 Richmond businessmen for a flight here to attend a football game, went down in a field about nine miles from Hopkinsville and plowed almost vertically into the ground. It could be months before the cause of the accident is determined.
• Nov. 22, Owensboro, Central City, Madisonville and four other towns in District 2 are eligible to participate in the 1972 All Kentucky City competition in Louisville. To be eligible for state competition a city or town must enter at least four of the 11 community development categories and receive excellent ratings on four of these on the district level. Categories include natural resources, industrial development, commercial development, and local government.
• Nov. 23, the famous Santa Claus postmark will be stamped on some four and a half million Christmas cards and letters this year as this community of 250 escapes the fate of hundreds of other small towns, the deaths of their post offices. Douglas Baskett, news director, said this year is not the first this tiny post office had escaped extinction. In the late 1930’s handling the large volume of Christmas mail became quite a headache. Federal officials changed their plans to close the Santa Claus post office when letters arrived from outranged sentimentalists across the nation.
