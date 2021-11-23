Hugh Hite, a student from the Habit vicinity, now at the University of Illinois, at Champaign, was the victim of a holdup by two men. The two men had held up another student just before getting to young Hite and had gotten 35 cents. Hite was relieved of a watch and some small change while a large revolver was held uncomfortably close to his body. As the men started to make their getaway, young Hite made an unexpected lurch toward the man with the gun, wrenched it from the man’s hand and began firing. The men were surprised at the turn of events and took to their heels and Hite followed.
• Nov. 22, 1921, conditions among the city’s poor in the Seventh Street School district have been rather strained for some time, though there now seems prospects of the sun coming through the clouds. While the horn of plenty comes slowly on its way, the teachers, janitors and others connected with Seventh Street School are gathering funds in their own midst to provide a free lunch table for children who are undernourished. Milk, soup and fruits are now being supplied to children.
• Nov. 23, through the health department arrangements have been made for the treatment of Bernard Payne, 7 years old, of Cursdsville, who was bitten by a dog last week belonging to Mat Greenwell, which proved to have rabies upon examination. The Pasteur treatment will be sent here, and the child will be given treatment. It is understood that Mr. Greenwell and his children have also been bitten by the dog during the past week or so.
• Nov. 24, Mrs. LaVega Clements was the first victim of the hunting season in Owensboro. As she stepped from a door in the rear of the house, hunters in a field a short distance away fired directly at the house, and Mrs. Clements was struck by a shot just above the knee in the left leg. Dr. McCormick was called and probed for the shot, but was unable to locate it. While but one shot struck Mrs. Clements, a handful of the shot was picked up on the porch.
• Nov. 25, when the suspicions of the management of the Rudd House were aroused before midnight Wednesday a visit was paid to the room of J. T. Stuart, of Milwaukee. He and a woman, Nellie Feaster, were found there. The police were called, and the couple was placed under arrest, charged with disorderly conduct. Stuart put up a $100 cash bond for their appearance in court but hurriedly caught the 1:12 o’clock Thursday morning.
• Nov. 26, the Fourth Street Presbyterian Church will celebrate the 77th anniversary of its organization during its Sunday services. The church was organized Nov. 23, 1844, by a commission of the Presbytery of Louisville. It only had six members at the time of its organization. Its first pastor was the Rev. H. H. Hopkins, who began his pastorate June 20, 1847, and continued for 22 years. The church has only had four pastors.
50 years ago
• Nov. 22, 1971, the chant of the tobacco auctioneers will ring out again in Owensboro this morning at 9 a.m. as the 1971-72 marketing season opens at the Center Brick house. Kentucky tobacco growers have been waiting since last spring for this day, which marks the opening of sales in the eight-state “Burley Belt.” An estimated 545 million pounds will be offered at auction throughout the belt, 68% of it coming from Kentucky farmers.
• Nov. 23, making puppets and producing their own puppet shows has been an exciting learning experience for a group of fifth graders at Washington School. The project started with an all-day workshop in puppet making. Ronald Fleming showed the pupils how to make puppets and how to make them bow, wave, walk, crawl and say yes and no. Children made full body puppets and sock puppets.
• Nov. 24, looking ahead to the future of Owensboro’s children and community ecology, the Business and Professional Women’s Club has added a tree to the landscaping plan at Smother’s Park. On hand for the planting was John Mills, Owensboro City Parks director. He commented that this is a play area for children and that shade is needed. Many of the trees that line waterfront park are with age and one day will be removed.
• Nov. 25, the Owensboro Area Museum added another possession to its collection with the donation of an original telegram written by President Abraham Lincoln. The wire containing an eight-word message and Lincoln’s signature was given by the children of the late Robert C. Matlock, who inherited it from his great-grandfather. The telegram came to the Matlock family through a relative who served as a telegrapher in Washington, D.C., during the Civil War.
