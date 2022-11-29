Flem Yarbrough was fined $25 and court costs in Squire Hite’s court when he was found guilty of the charge of breach of the peace, committed by striking his mother and sisters. Except for the intercession of the mother, confined by illness to her home, sent word to Squire Hite asking that the case be dismissed. According to Yarbrough’s sister, he became infuriated when she remonstrated with him when he consumed the food that she was preparing for the family breakfast before the other members of the family were seated at the table and struck her several blows. He is also said to have slapped his mother.

Nov. 28, 1922, on the complaint of fishermen living on the Ohio River a warrant has been issued by Deputy State Game Warden L. C. Shaw against the Indian Pipe Line company, charging that company with contaminating the water of the Ohio River so that the fish in the stream die. The company has a pipe under the river and it is said that there is one or more defects in the line which the oil leaks in the stream.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.