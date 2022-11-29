Flem Yarbrough was fined $25 and court costs in Squire Hite’s court when he was found guilty of the charge of breach of the peace, committed by striking his mother and sisters. Except for the intercession of the mother, confined by illness to her home, sent word to Squire Hite asking that the case be dismissed. According to Yarbrough’s sister, he became infuriated when she remonstrated with him when he consumed the food that she was preparing for the family breakfast before the other members of the family were seated at the table and struck her several blows. He is also said to have slapped his mother.
• Nov. 28, 1922, on the complaint of fishermen living on the Ohio River a warrant has been issued by Deputy State Game Warden L. C. Shaw against the Indian Pipe Line company, charging that company with contaminating the water of the Ohio River so that the fish in the stream die. The company has a pipe under the river and it is said that there is one or more defects in the line which the oil leaks in the stream.
• Nov. 29, the body of a man found floating in the Ohio River on September 21 has been identified as that of William Keith from a knife and two rings taken from the body. Thomas Hall and Guy Bond told Coroner Crawley that the articles belonged to Keith. Bond said that Keith worked for him during the summer and when last seen he had about $100. He believes that Keith was murdered for his money and thrown into the river.
• Nov. 30, Thanksgiving Day is here and every man, woman and child has planned to do something out of the ordinary of the daily routine to celebrate the great American day for giving thanks for the past year. A few young women will furnish two turkeys for the inmates of the infirmary. Not a large number of turkeys have been sold this year owning to the prevailing high prices. Young people will enjoy dancing at the armory and Rudd house tonight.
• Dec. 1, Mrs. Mose Wall testified before the coroner’s jury in Russellville, Ky., that Mack Munday shot her husband, Mose Wall, in self-defense. Wall was slain after a brief quarrel over a recent stock deal. The widow testified that in the argument her husband drew his gun and attempted twice to kill Munday before he was shot. Her husband’s gun snapped both times.
• Dec. 2, Roy Bryan, for whom two warrants were swore out before Judge Watkins by Federal Prohibition Agent J. Ed Shaver, one charging him with unlawful possession of whisky and the other with selling whisky, was arrested last night and placed under bond to appear in court. Bryan stated that he had been up in the country for several days and had been sick. Bryan executed a bond in the sum of $500 in each case for his appearance in court this morning.
50 years ago
• Nov. 28, 1972, police expanded their investigation into a series of glass breaking incidents involving 66 automobiles, a school, a dairy bar and an antique shop on 50 city streets during the weekend. Police Chief Vernie Bidwell called the vandalism the most widespread in the city’s history. The majority of the car windows were shot out with pellet or BB guns. Of the 69 incidents report no one had seen the persons who committee the acts of vandalism.
• Nov. 29, U.S. Navy Rear Admiral James O. Cobb, commandant of the 5th Naval District, will present the charter of the Owensboro Chapter, Navy League of the United States, at a dinner meeting at Gabe’s Restaurant. Membership in the local chapter is 185, making it the second largest charter group in the 70-year history of the Navy League. Admiral Cobb was at Pearl Harbor during the outbreak of World War II.
• Nov. 30, to open or not open on Sundays is a question that appears to be perplexing several Owensboro department and discount stores as the highly lucrative Christmas shopping season gets into full swing. A law enacted by the 1972 General Assembly permits grocery stores, drug stores gift shops, souvenir shops, fishing tackle and bait shops, moving picture shows, chautauquas and filling stations to be open on Sundays. The governing body of a city or county may allow other stores to remain open on Sundays at their discretion.
• Dec. 1, railroad crossings are in terrible shape and railroad crews are working on them as often as possible, according to Max Leach, head of Owensboro Street Department. Maintenance of railroad street crossings is the responsibility of the railroad which owns the tracks. The city often helps in hauling away debris from repair sites and repaving the streets when the repairs are finished. The railroad crews must replace old ties and reposition and raise the rails where they have settled into the ground.
