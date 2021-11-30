John Lyons, who has given 16 years of his life to protecting the citizens of Owensboro, was rewarded for his long faithful service by appointment to be chief of police to serve under the new board of commissioners. The appointment, which has the endorsement of Mr. Lyons’ many friends, who felt that this would be a fitting reward for his long years of service, seems to prove a popular one. Mr. Lyons has been a popular and efficient officer, and his long experience should make him a satisfactory chief.
• Nov. 29, 1921, housewives of Owensboro took advantage of the opportunity offered them to attend the free cooking school at the Westerfield-Purdy-Sheffer company’s building at Second at Allen streets. Over 125 women watched the demonstration in cake and salad making by Mrs. Julia McCabe, expert from Chicago. All products are made with Mazola oil and after the making of the articles, all of the students are invited to test the articles by taste.
• Nov. 30, among the seven men paroled from the penitentiary at Eddyville on Tuesday were two Daviess County men. One was Frank Bennett, who was sentenced from the county in 1920 to serve two years for grand larceny. The other was Charles Speaks, sentenced to eight years for manslaughter in 1917. The five other men paroled were mountain feudists convicted in 1912 and sentenced to life imprisonment for murder. The paroles were made by the state board of charities and corrections.
• Dec. 1, about a hundred reservations have already been made for the luncheon which will be a feature of the reunion of old Western Kentucky Normal School students in Owensboro. Almost 500 former students at the school live in the county. The all-day program will begin with talks at the Queen Theatre at 9:30 o’clock. There will be a luncheon at noon, and in the afternoon moving pictures will be shown at the Queen, illustrating the growth of the Normal School at Bowling Green since its foundation.
• Dec. 2, between 1,500 and 2,000 attended the aluminum sale at McAtee, Lyddane & Ray’s. It was probably the biggest two-hour sale ever held in the county. Many women came from quite a distance in answer to the advertisement of this coming sale in the Messenger on Tuesday, as well as the townswomen. Before 9 o’clock, the women began climbing to the fourth floor of the store. The crowds were handled well, though many did not get just exactly what they wanted.
• Dec. 3, three men were held in Indianapolis pending an investigation of the death of Ben Arnold of Evansville, who died in Indianapolis on Monday following a party in which it is said he was given two or three drinks of “white mule.” Arnold died of acute gastritis. The three men held are Fred Ehlers, John Garrity and Lewis Stevers.
50 years ago
• Nov. 29, 1971, Owensboro Police were continuing a investigation of a break-in at the Ponderosa, which netted thieves $2,611.48 in currency and change. According to police records, the theft took place when the building was locked by manager Joe Mudd. Police speculate entry was made by prying open the front door of the building with a crowbar. Police said the thieves went into the office, where they peeled open the safe, removing the money.
• Nov. 30, Owensboro and Daviess County elected officials will ride in an “Owensboro” wagon in the inaugural parade honoring Governor-elect Wendell Ford. The wagon was made at the old Owensboro Wagon Works. Hoover Haines, of near Fordsville, located several of the wagons, still in their original packing, in Tennessee. The Owensboro wagon is one of the nine units scheduled to lead the parade.
• Dec. 1, take an arm-chair visit to the sunny climes of Jamaica and the Bahama Islands during this month’s Travel Film series at the Owensboro-Daviess County Public Library. The films show many phases of life in Jamaica and the tropical charms of the island, as seen by a party of vacationing sportsmen. There is no admission charged for the monthly film visits.
• Dec. 2, the American Legion’s “40 & 8” locomotive will represent the veterans of Owensboro and Daviess County in the inaugural parade in Frankfort. The locomotive, which seldom misses a parade in Owensboro, will be one of the nine units in the leading segment of the procession honoring Wendell Ford. The band from Ford’s high school alma mater, Daviess County High School, will lead the parade.
