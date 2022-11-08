Mary Huskisson, 10-year-old daughter of Joe Huskisson, was abducted by some unknown man yesterday and did not return to her home until about three hours later. The little girl either could not or would not divulge the name of the man nor did she tell where she had been. She and her brother, a lad of 6 years, had started from their home to the home of their grandparents in Seven Hills when a yellow car stopped and the little girl was taken in. The boy was given a piece of money after he had promised not to tell.
• Nov. 7, 1922, all of the students in the public schools above fifth grade will march to the site of the new high school building and take part in laying the cornerstone. The line will form at Second and Lewis streets with the Third Street School and will march down to Second to Frederica to be joined by West Main, Walnut and Emerson schools. The Municipal Band will lead the procession and will be followed by the high school band.
• Nov. 8, as a result of the breaking down of the power plant installed by the Murphy Chair company, the company has notified Commissioner Stone and Superintendent Watson that it will have to throw the entire load on the city plant. Mr. Murphy appeared at the city hall with a notice he had drawn up advising the commissioner that part of the load would be put on the city system. Commissioner Stone had to confer with the plant management to see if the plant was in position to take care of the added burden.
• Nov. 9, Maurine Bailey, child entertainer, will give a program at Settle Memorial Church Nov. 17. She will come to Owensboro under the auspices of the Epworth League. She has a winning smile, a gifted personality, a mature temperament, combined with a childish naturalness, all of which make her a most fascinating entertainer. She wins the love of her audience and holds them throughout her program.
• Nov. 10, there will be no fireworks in Owensboro this Christmas or New Year’s Eve according to the office of the state fire marshal who has advised Fire Chief Cureton that the state law will be rigidly enforced. The matter was brought to notice when the Kentucky Actuarial Bureau received a query from an Owensboro merchant as to whether or not the handling of fireworks would increase insurance rates or invalidate policies. The bureau referred the matter to the fire marshal, who immediately telephoned the local fire chief to cite the merchant the law.
• Nov. 11, commemorating Armistice Day the American Legion will start its big patriot parade at 11 o’clock this morning from Union Station. Prominent in the line will be members of the American Legion Auxiliary. The parade will be headed by the fire apparatus and there will also be city and parochial school children, Elks, Knights of Columbus, American Legion, R.O.T.C., Gold Star Mothers and Red Cross volunteers. Dr. M. G. Buckner will deliver the Armistice Day address.
50 Years Ago
• Nov. 7, 1972, Bert H. Robertson celebrated his 95th birthday at his home in Livermore where family members gathered for the observance. A native of Ohio County, the honoree was born Nov. 9, 1877 and moved in 1922 to Livermore where he has served as judge. Robertson’s wife Ella died in 1966. Together they had 7 children, 20 grandchildren, 32 great-grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren.
• Nov. 8, Earl Ray Turner was held in the Muhlenberg County Jail after his arrest in Rockford, Ill. After his arraignment and bond are set Turner will stand trial on charges of jail-breaking, assault with intent to kill, robbery, kidnapping and forgery. Turner, Tommy Drake and Robert Strothoff escaped Feb. 20 from Muhlenberg County Jail.
• Nov. 9, sixty-one city and county residents were named winner of hams as a result of drawings held by the Owensboro Jaycees as part of their “Get out to Vote” project. Governor Ford’s brother, Reyburn, and Tom Hardesty of Republican County chairman, represented the two political parties in the bi-partisan drawing held in the County Court Clerk Bob Neel’s office. Numbers ranging up to the highest number of votes in any of the 61 precincts were placed in a box and a number drawn for each precinct. The name corresponding to the numbers as listed in the signature book became the winner.
• Nov. 10, Veterans Day will be observed Saturday, the original date of the commemoration of the World War I Armistice, by the James L. Yates Post of the American Legion, Owensboro. A parade is scheduled in the morning and following the parade Major James Bradin of Fort Knox will deliver a speech on the lawn of the Owensboro post. The war dead will be honored by the U.S. Coast Guard who will place a wreath in the river.
