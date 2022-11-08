Mary Huskisson, 10-year-old daughter of Joe Huskisson, was abducted by some unknown man yesterday and did not return to her home until about three hours later. The little girl either could not or would not divulge the name of the man nor did she tell where she had been. She and her brother, a lad of 6 years, had started from their home to the home of their grandparents in Seven Hills when a yellow car stopped and the little girl was taken in. The boy was given a piece of money after he had promised not to tell.

Nov. 7, 1922, all of the students in the public schools above fifth grade will march to the site of the new high school building and take part in laying the cornerstone. The line will form at Second and Lewis streets with the Third Street School and will march down to Second to Frederica to be joined by West Main, Walnut and Emerson schools. The Municipal Band will lead the procession and will be followed by the high school band.

