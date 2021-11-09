Plenty of beer before Christmas is the encouraging prospect held out for local sick folks by physicians and druggists. An Owensboro physician, upon inquiry, has been advised by Prohibition Enforcement Officer Sam Collins that the regulations governing the use of beer for medicinal purposes will be sent out in a few days. Druggists say that though beer may be plentiful enough, it will be high. The prevailing price for whisky prescriptions is now $2 each, and it is hardly likely that the doctors will write the beer prescriptions for less. The druggists will charge $1.50 for the beer, case and bottles, payable upon return. Just where the beer can be obtained is very uncertain.
• Nov. 8, 1921, John H. Miles was taken into custody on St. Ann Street when he became mentally deranged and began to talk and shout loudly. When Chief Haynes approached him he struck at the chief but several other men came to his assistance and he was subdued. He showed no other indication of violence. He was very noisy but peaceful when brought into the police station.
• Nov. 9, Chairman E. W. Smith, of the Red Cross roll call, is outlining his plans for the campaign, which he will wage from Nov. 14-24 in the city and county. This year the solicitation will be made through group organizations rather than the regular intensive drive by a few teams. All pastors of the city will be asked to observe Red Cross Sunday by mentioning the drive from their pulpit.
• Nov. 10, within 15 minutes after a rubber balloon with which she was playing had lodged in her throat, Winnie Alice Davis, 6-year-old daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Callie C. Davis, was dead. The death resulted from strangulation, despite the efforts of three physicians to extract the rubber from the throat. They made an incision in the child’s throat but their aid was too late. The child was playing with her brothers and sister in the house when the tragic accident occurred.
• Nov. 11, Mrs. W. D. Long, noted interpreter of Southern life and dialects, gave a delightful entertainment at St. Frances academy entitled “An Evening on the Old Farm,” which was thoroughly enjoyed by the large audience. Mrs. Long’s program was enhanced by an excellent musical program of the St. Frances academy orchestra and children’s chorus.
• Nov. 12, the third anniversary of the signing of the armistice was celebrated yesterday, the American Legion being in charge of very impressive services at the Third Baptist Church, the school having special programs and dismissing at noon, the Woman’s club having an open session with a patriotic speaker and the stores and public offices and banks observing holiday regulations. Holiday features of the day were the football game at Southside Park and a banquet at the Y.M.C.A., followed by a dance at the First National Bank.
50 Years Ago
• Nov. 8, 1971, a history teacher at Franklin-Simpson High School has been chosen 1971 Teacher of the Year for Kentucky. Pearl Snider, a teacher in the Simpson County School System for 12 years, now becomes eligible for consideration as National Teacher of the Year in a competition sponsored by the National Council of Chief State School officers. Mrs. Snider was chosen by a committee of state educations under the auspices of the Kentucky Department of Education.
• Nov. 9, the Owensboro Board of Education redefined teachers’ emergency leave to include jury duty and approved an order for 50 television sets. The redefinition of emergency leave allows the board to pay teachers their normal day’s pay while serving as jurors and was a restatement of the board’s past policy. Teachers in the Owensboro Public Schools are allowed three emergency days with pay per year.
• Nov. 10, Daviess and other counties in the Green River Area have many outstanding homemakers. Singled out for recognition is Mrs. Jessie Rafferty of Owensboro. She is the seven-county area’s candidate in the Master Farm Homemaker Guild contest. Mrs. Rafferty is competing with four other nominees this year for recognition by the guild.
• Nov. 11, local American Legionnaires and Veterans of Foreign Wars members will observe the traditional Veterans Day with a parade and ceremony. Veterans of World War I, Yellow Banks Barracks No. 2429, will hold their annual Armistice Day banquet at noon at the Owensboro Motor Inn. Some 50 units have been entered int eh parade. Charles Gardner is the parade marshal.
