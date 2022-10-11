Sheriff John Howard made a double arrest in a rather unexpected fashion. He had a warrant against Tom Clark charging breach of the peace. Clark came in yesterday morning and was taken to Squire Hite where his bond for his appearance in court was placed at $50. He made bond, and his friend Tom Moore, who came to the city with him, put up the bond. The wily sheriff, recalling he had a bench warrant for Moore issued from Hancock circuit court, where Moore is charged with having in his possession unlawful liquors, told the two men that they should hear a spending speech that a local attorney was making over at the courthouse in a interesting trial. The men went to the courthouse where Sheriff Howard stepped into his office and secured the bench warrant for Moore and promptly served it.

Oct. 10, 1922, slippery streets and treacherous roads are responsible, with possibly some reckless driving, for a series of automobile wrecks. Two Ford coupes locked horns Sunday afternoon on Henderson Road. One was a car rented from the Davis garage, the other bearing an Illinois license. The occupants of the car were more shaken than frightened.

