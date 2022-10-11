Sheriff John Howard made a double arrest in a rather unexpected fashion. He had a warrant against Tom Clark charging breach of the peace. Clark came in yesterday morning and was taken to Squire Hite where his bond for his appearance in court was placed at $50. He made bond, and his friend Tom Moore, who came to the city with him, put up the bond. The wily sheriff, recalling he had a bench warrant for Moore issued from Hancock circuit court, where Moore is charged with having in his possession unlawful liquors, told the two men that they should hear a spending speech that a local attorney was making over at the courthouse in a interesting trial. The men went to the courthouse where Sheriff Howard stepped into his office and secured the bench warrant for Moore and promptly served it.
• Oct. 10, 1922, slippery streets and treacherous roads are responsible, with possibly some reckless driving, for a series of automobile wrecks. Two Ford coupes locked horns Sunday afternoon on Henderson Road. One was a car rented from the Davis garage, the other bearing an Illinois license. The occupants of the car were more shaken than frightened.
• Oct. 11, Miss Lena Bennett notified the police that someone was attempting to effect an entrance to the home in which she lives. Officers hurried to the scene but failed to find the prowler, though they did find where a door had been forced by the use of a claw hammer, the hammer having been dropped nearby. The officers made a search of the place but failed to find the would-be intruder. Fifteen minutes later a second alarm was sent in from the same residence and with the same result.
• Oct. 12, a team of horses was killed near Heflin by a falling tree last Monday. Men were cutting timber which was being hauled to a point on the L. & N. railroad and the drive was returning to the woods for a load, driving the horses near a tree being cut, when by a puff of wind or error of judgement, fell in the opposite of the expected direction, striking and crushing the team. It was owned by Ralph Foster.
• Oct. 13, entering a plea of guilty to the charge of shooting in sudden heat and passion, rather than to face trial on the charge of shooting and wounding for which he was indicted, Norval Moseley was fined $500 and costs in circuit court. Moseley is alleged to have stood in the open doorway of Delbert Ward’s restaurant at Whitesville and to have fired a shotgun at Ward. The latter, however, dropped behind an ice box uninjured but he returned fire with tell effect, Moseley having been so seriously injured that he was at first not expected to live.
• Oct. 14, a community fair was held at Habit under the auspices of the Habit community club, which is a hustling community club in all the name implies. Blue and white ribbons were awarded as first and second prizes on farm produce,
with purple ribbons for sweepstakes. After lunch served on the grounds came a talk by Will Haycraft and then an athletic program. Music was furnished by the Habit brass band.
• Oct. 10, 1972, club projects and crafts were the emphases of activities at the October meeting of Home and Garden Club held in Stone Creek Park. Plans were discussed for the Oct. 25 craft sale. Members approved support for the annual Bertha Roberts Memorial Bazaar that benefits the Spastics Guild’s milk fund. Opportunity Center summer committee were praised for their work at the workshop site.
• Oct. 11, Steve McNamara discussed “learning disabilities” and his involvement with the city school systems program for these pupils in his talk at the October meeting of the Owensboro brand of the American Association of University Women. The faculty ember at Newton Parrish School described the three resource rooms with special teachers who work with small groups of learning disabled students. McNamara explained that these children are capable but unable to learn in a regular classroom situation.
• Oct. 12, two area residents were attending the North American Dairy Show at the Ohio State Fairgrounds when fire destroyed three livestock barns and forced the cancellations of the event. Dusty Lashbrook and Bruce Elliott of Habit escaped without injury to themselves or cattle or any loss of property. The cause of the fire which destroyed the barns is not known. Approximately 20 cows were lost in a section near his cattle.
• Oct. 13, more than 2,000 new voters in Daviess County took advantage of a new state law allowing them to register without going to the county clerk’s office. Almost all of the deputies will be sorting out the absent registrations and typing the names on regular registration cards during ethe next several days. Campaign workers at the Democratic and Republican headquarters were largely responsible for getting qualified but unregistered persons on the voter rolls.
