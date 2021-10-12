Miss Ruby Kincade, living in the Hillside neighborhood of Lewisport, Kentucky, was the victim of a brutal attack from the hands of an unknown intruder. Miss Kincade was alone at her home, her father being at his duties in his coal bank and her brother was at work on the new federal highway. Miss Kincade had been to the barn to look after the swine and upon returning to the house, as she entered, she was struck on the head with a club by an unknown person who had concealed himself behind the door. The assailant then tore from the bed a counterpane, tying her feet together and her hands behind her and stuffed her mouth full of rags, he then tied a piece of the counterpane over her head and face and left her lying unconscious on her bed.
• Oct. 11, 1921, Thomas Cole shot and killed Mrs. Nannie Mills on the outskirts of Evansville. The couple formerly were married, and the wife secured a divorce. They were to have been remarried a week ago. Cole met Mrs. Mills in a grocery store but no words were said between them. Mrs. Mills left the store, and Cole followed her to the sidewalk and shot twice, both shots taking effect.
• Oct. 12, today is Columbus Day. In observance of the day all banks and the post office and other federal and public offices will be closed. The principal feature of the observance of the day will be the parade and dance to be given by the Knights of Columbus. The fire and police departments will be represented in the parade, in which knights from all over Daviess County will participate. Over 400 children are also expected to in the line of march. The dance will be at the armory.
• Oct, 13, the meeting of the Southwestern Indiana Historical Society held in Rockport, Indiana, was the largest and best the society has held in point of number and program. On arriving, the members were taken for a motor trip over the city to see the points of interest. A short boat ride was had down the river to a point where Daniel Grass, the first settler of Spencer County, landed, where a short talk was given by one of his descendants.
• Oct. 14, the last of four recitals or Edison tone tests put on by Madame Edith McDonald Carpenter, Rienzi Thomas and Charles Young, in this territory through the George H. Cox Company, was held last night at Lewisport. The same delightful program was given at the Plaza on Monday night and was repeated at Whitesville, Hartford and Lewisport to standing-room only crowds. Some music lovers who heard the recital at Whitesville went to Hartford the next night to hear it again.
• Oct. 15, at a meeting attended by more than 100 representative citizens, Democrats and Republicans, a “Hickman for Mayor club” was organized. Lawrence W. Hager presided as chairman of the meeting. In the calling the meeting to order, Mr. Hager said that it had been demonstrated that Dr. J. H. Hickman made Owensboro one of the best mayors in the history of the city. He said that the sentiment of the business people of Owensboro is strong for Dr. Hickman, and that he is certain that he is a choice of a majority of the voters.
50 Years Ago
• Oct. 11, 1971, Mrs. Joan Ceo, harpist, and Joseph Ceo, viola d’amore player, of Frankfort, will present a concert in the Brescia Science Auditorium. On Friday morning the duo will again appear in a lecture recital for the music history and appreciation classes at Brescia, giving the history of their respective instruments.
• Oct. 12, following five weeks of intensive preparations, equipping and stocking, Woolco will open its new 100,00 square-foot, full-line department store in Owensboro. At the helm of the new operation is R.R. Naegle, who has arranged for outside entertainment on opening day for early arrivals. This will happen in front of the store on the new 1,200-car parking lot. For an hour and a half previous to the official opening, the Swinging Sheriff band will perform.
• Oct. 13, children from the special education class at Emerson School cooked out in Moreland Park, but it wasn’t a school holiday. They were learning arithmetic, spelling and health and safety. The cookout is the high point of a day’s activity which began with a trip to the supermarket. Each child took a shopping list and money to buy one item for the dinner menu. Only a few of the children had ever been camping, so their teachers showed them how to make stew.
• Oct. 14, current events students at Daviess County Junior High School have a new textbook every day. It’s the Messenger-Inquirer — the basic text for Miss Barbara Martin’s seventh grade exploratory course in current events. Students look at the reliability of the news reports, consider the source, the bias and opinion of the reporter and compare newspaper reports with the radio and television journalism and note the advantages and disadvantages of each part of the media.
