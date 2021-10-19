When the large Chandler sedan of the Davis Undertaking company crashed into a street car driven by Motorman J. R. Oost, at Seventh and Crittenden streets, Henry Davis, who was driving the automobile, sustained serious injuries and had a narrow escape from death. Both the automobile and the street car were going at a rather rapid rate and neither the conductor nor the driver seem to have seen the other. When the car hit the sedan it was turned from its course and dashed into the curb against a telephone pole which was broken off. Striking the telephone pole probably kept the car from turning over and may have saved Mr. Davis’ life.
• Oct. 18, 1921, persons arriving in Elizabethtown from the Roaring Springs sections of Hardin County brought a story to the effect that women in the Eastview and Howe Valley neighborhoods took the law into their own hands and destroyed illicit stills. Armed with axes the visitors said six women unearthed two stills and while the operators were absent, chopped the copper bodies of the stills to bits and emptied the mash on the ground.
• Oct. 19, Roscoe Kinder died last night after several days of suffering. He, with several other boys, was playing around a cliff in which a deep cavity extends several feet back and the entrance is by a narrow pathway which he was following alongside a narrow ledge, when he fainted and fell over the side of the cliff, striking his head, rendering him unconscious. He remained in that condition until his death.
• Oct. 20, the new Salinger department store, one of the largest and most modern in the city, a monument to the business success of Mr. Salinger, who came here 15 years ago and opened up a small store in which odd lots of goods from bankrupt stores was the principal stock, will swing open its doors this morning. The new store has been built out of the ruins of a disastrous fire which only a year ago destroyed the former building on that site. The store has been busy getting the last touches in place.
• Oct. 21, in Transylvania the Centre Colonel will meet their first Kentucky opponent of the season at Lexington. Kentucky Wesleyan was scheduled to play the curtain-raiser here but canceled it before game time. Tom Bartlett, the stellar Owensboro performer, has been moved out to an end, and Terry Snoddy, who cashed in with a series of beautiful gains against Xavier, has been given a back-field berth. Centre coaches believe the switch will benefit both men materially.
• Oct. 22, one year in the penitentiary for the theft of candy valued at $2.80 was the penalty imposed on Michael Ballman in criminal court, following a plea of guilty. It was not the value of the candy that resulted in such severe punishment, but the fact that Ballman stole the candy from a common carrier. Representatives of the Illinois Central railroad recommended minimum punishment for the offense.
50 Years Ago
• Oct. 18, 1971, Tom Blue Jr., owner and operator of the Downstairs Attic, has been elected chairman of the Daviess County Area Vocational School cooperative advisory committee. Cooperative education is a program for students who are enrolled in the vocational school and who receive part-time vocational instruction in school and credit for on-the-job training through part-time employment.
• Oct. 19, reminders of rehearsal dates for the annual presentation of Handel’s “The Messiah” are being mailed this week to about 250 persons in the Owensboro area. Practice session will be held on Mondays in November. This year marks the 31st presentation of Handel’s oratorio by the Owensboro Choral Society. The program is given as a benefit for the Goodfellows Club, an organization which sponsors a Christmas party for needy children and provides school shoes for them.
• Oct. 20, Ron Wormald, Henderson Gleaner-Journal reporter, has been appointed manager of the Community Relations Department of the Breckinridge Job Corps Center near Morganfield. Wormald has been a member of the G-J staff since 1967. He is a graduate of New York University. He formerly worked for the Twin Falls (Idaho) Times-News; the Ogdon (Utah) Standard Examiner and the Evansville Courier. He takes his new post Oct. 25.
