At the meeting of the city commissioners, it is expected that the matter of re-drawing the ordinance setting out of the fire limits will be given consideration with a strong probability of their being materially changed. As the ordinance now stands, there is a wide area in which no buildings other than those of fire-proof construction may be erected. They must be either of brick, stone or concrete and as there is a large part in this area that is essentially a resident section the commissioners are considering changing the ordnance so that frame cottages may be erected. Someone thinking about building within the new fire limit has to consider the increased cost of construction.

Oct. 24, 1922, the analysis of the water taken from the wells at St. Mary’s parochial school at Whitesville indicates that the drinking water supply there is contaminated by sewage. The sample was taken by County Health Officer Duvall and Lena Bennett. Dr. Duvall and Miss Bennett will investigate the matter further to determine whether or not they will attempt to treat the water in the existing well or arrange to have a well sunk.

