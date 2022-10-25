At the meeting of the city commissioners, it is expected that the matter of re-drawing the ordinance setting out of the fire limits will be given consideration with a strong probability of their being materially changed. As the ordinance now stands, there is a wide area in which no buildings other than those of fire-proof construction may be erected. They must be either of brick, stone or concrete and as there is a large part in this area that is essentially a resident section the commissioners are considering changing the ordnance so that frame cottages may be erected. Someone thinking about building within the new fire limit has to consider the increased cost of construction.
Oct. 24, 1922, the analysis of the water taken from the wells at St. Mary’s parochial school at Whitesville indicates that the drinking water supply there is contaminated by sewage. The sample was taken by County Health Officer Duvall and Lena Bennett. Dr. Duvall and Miss Bennett will investigate the matter further to determine whether or not they will attempt to treat the water in the existing well or arrange to have a well sunk.
Oct. 25, because the officers who arrested Baxter Adams last April didn’t have a search warrant to search his person for a concealed weapon, Judge Hunt in Henderson circuit court gave the jury trying the defendant on that charge peremptory instructions to find the defendant not guilty. Judge Hunt said the officers had no legal right to search him without a search warrant charging him with carrying a pistol concealed.
Oct. 26, Mayor Hickman addressed a communication to the chief of police with the request that he bring it to the attention of every man in the department. The mayor’s note, posted on a bulletin board at headquarters, said that there is a growing increase of law violators but doesn’t believe that the police department is corrupt or negligent. But if there is any negligence found by any member of the police force he will be asked at once to seek another job.
Oct. 27, Mrs. Reid Brodie reported to the police that sometime during the past four days her home had been entered and that the burglars had stolen a handsome diamond cluster ring of 21 stones and her wristwatch. Mrs. Brodie was unable to say when the robbery had occurred but told Chief Lyons she discovered that a screen had been removed from a window. It was a short time later that Mrs. Brodie noted the loss of the ring and watch and she immediately notified police.
Oct. 28, One trainman was unconscious, two made delirious and six others made ill as a result of being overcome by smoke and gas when an extra work train of the Southern railway was halted in the Duncan tunnel near New Albany, Indiana, when an air hose burst and the brakes were automatically set early today. The track was not cleared for nearly two hours. Guy Kirby, flagman, was nearly asphyxiated and prompt use of a pulmotor saved his life.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 24, 1972, a total of $596 has been contributed to date to the Dennis L. Roberts Kidney Fund according to W.W. Shepherd of Owensboro National Bank, who is handling the fund account. The fund was established two weeks ago to held defray the expenses of Dennis L. Roberts who has lost the use of both kidneys and must be treated in Nashville, Tennessee, hospital twice a week. Roberts will undergo a kidney transplant as soon as a suitable donor is found.
Oct. 25, political signs supporting the Democratic presidential ticket have been subjected to vandalism during the past 10 days in Owensboro. William “Widge” Harris said that “McGovern-Shriver” signs have been torn down, mutilated and used as targets for a shotgun blast. A sign located on the Field farm was apparently blasted with a shotgun and torn into pieces it was torn down and rebuilt several times prior to the shooting.
Oct. 26, the Federal Communications Commission informed radio station WOMI-FM in the Owensboro by telegram that a construction permit increasing the station’s power to 50,000 watts was approved. B. Douglas Hamby, manager of radio stations WOMI and WOMI-FM, said that the FCC approval permits the station to increase its operating power from 19,500 watts. The FCC also authorized the station to install a new FM antenna with circular polarization which insures good reception in hoe and automobile FM radios.
Oct. 27, a 154-tract of farmland adjoining the Ohio County Country club will be strip mined by Weebro, Inc., a coal company leased under Peabody Coal Company and deeded to Ohio County for recreational facilities after reclamation. The Ohio County Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to rezone the land from A-1, agricultural, to I-2 heavy industrial. Ohio County intends to build a park after the land has been reclaimed.
