While a minstrel show was in progress at the U.M.W.A. hall at the Taylor Mines, near Beaver Dam, Ohio County, a crowd of drunken men gathered in an ante room in the front of the hall and a fight ensued in which one man was killed and three wounded.
The man killed was Jesse Anderson, who was shot through the right lung and died the next morning. Mose Wilson received a bad wound in each leg and his condition is serious.
Job Wilson was shot in the hand and Joe Matthews was severely cut about the head as a result of being struck with a bottle which was broken on his head. The trouble arose between Joe Matthews and the two Wilson brothers and that Matthews fired a number of shots. Anderson was an innocent bystander.
• Oct. 25, 1921, Minton Caldwell quarreled with Miss Nannie Reeves, his 16-year-old fiancée, fired a .38 caliber bullet into his body above the heart, ran from the girl’s home and sank to the sidewalk in front of the house. Caldwell, it is said, was told by Miss Reeves that she would not marry him so long as he used liquor. It was following this statement that he reiterated an oft-repeated threat to commit suicide.
• Oct. 26, John Griffith, a young jockey, who was arrested Monday night in Owensboro on a warrant charging him with being implicated in the blowing of a safe in one of the J. R. Beck Groceries in Rockport, had the case against him dismissed. Griffith voluntarily went back to Rockport with Mr. Beck and was able to establish the truth of his assertion that he knew nothing about the burglary. The Beck store was robbed of $500.
• Oct. 27, appeals to the Daughters of the American Revolution in Kentucky to provide for and sustain the memorial school at Hueysville; to celebrate Armistice Day Nov. 11; that each chapter appoint a committee to locate all of the graves of Revolutionary soldiers in the counties and that the daughters use their influence to have every child in the schools taught to salute the flag and each learn the American’s creed, were the principal matters touch on at the annual address before the Kentucky Daughters of the American Revolution.
• Oct. 28, Malinda Valentine was shot and seriously wounded at 1 o’clock this morning at a dance hall on West Third Street. The police are looking for Harry, alias Frank Elliott, from Evansville, who is alleged to have done the shooting. The woman was shot twice, once in the arm and once in the back. At 2 o’clock this morning the neighborhood of the dance was the scene of great excitement with many people from the party, which had broken up and gathered in nearby houses and on the streets.
• Oct. 29, a raid on the moonshine stills in operation in Breckinridge County has bene started. Sheriff Carman captured a still and some whisky located in an old log cabin near Tar Springs. Jus Ryan and Charles Blair were operating the still when caught. Ryan and Blair were taken to trial in Hardinsburg. Several more arrests will follow as a revenue man has spent several days here looking up shiners and bootleggers. In the last few weeks the city has been almost flooded with moonshine and whisky.
50 Years Ago
• Oct. 25, 1971, Mrs. Mary Conen, president of Lincoln Hills Arts and Crafts, of Spencer County, Ind., will present a program in the Citizens Room of Citizens State Bank. Lamplighters Homemakers Club is sponsoring the exhibit and lecture that is open to the public. Mrs. Conen will display arts and crafts will give a slide lecture titled, “Crafts Across the County.” Mrs. Conen is serving as an interpreter for the National Park Service in the cabin on the Lincoln Boyhood National Memorial in Spencer County.
• Oct. 26, Kentucky Wesleyan College board of trustees moved to convert a dormitory to a library-study center and to plan a new physical education-student activity building. The board instructed its buildings and grounds committee to investigate a now vacant dormitory, Massie Hall, into a library learning center and to present detailed cost estimates and drawings at the spring meeting in February.
• Oct. 27, County Judge Pat Tanner has mailed a survey to 1,200 Daviess Countians seeking a cross-section opinion of the use of canty taxes and county services in general. A large portion of the survey, which Tanner entitled “Know Your County,” is made up of the county judge’s description of the county tax sources, the use of county tax revenue and the county tax burden. Tanner also asks if those being surveyed favor the merger of county and cavity schools and government.
• Oct. 28, Captain Richard Norsworthy, commander of the Henderson Post of the Kentucky State Police, urges the cooperation of all citizens in observing the law during the celebration of Halloween. The Kentucky State Police will be on duty in full strength in an effort to protect property and lives. They will not tolerate an act of vandalism or property destruction that might cause injury to persons.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.