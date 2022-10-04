Harry Green is dead at his home near the corner of Ninth and Breckinridge streets. He was four years the foremost barbecue of the county and was conceded to be without a superior in the state. The old man held the friendship of hundreds of people in the city and has cooked the meats that have fed the thousands. Visitors to Owensboro have been delighted with barbecues tendered them prepared by Green who was an artist, with a love for his work and through these visitors his fame will spread. For many years, he has gone to Louisville just before the running of the Derby and barbecued meat at barbecues given the Sunday following the race.

Oct. 3, 1922, Ira Gabbert, one of the Lewisport’s best ball fans, received an injury while playing ball at Cannelton with the Tell City Team. Young Gabbert was hit in the mouth with a ball during the first part of the game and received an ugly gash which required several stitches to close. One tooth was knocked out and several loosened.

