Harry Green is dead at his home near the corner of Ninth and Breckinridge streets. He was four years the foremost barbecue of the county and was conceded to be without a superior in the state. The old man held the friendship of hundreds of people in the city and has cooked the meats that have fed the thousands. Visitors to Owensboro have been delighted with barbecues tendered them prepared by Green who was an artist, with a love for his work and through these visitors his fame will spread. For many years, he has gone to Louisville just before the running of the Derby and barbecued meat at barbecues given the Sunday following the race.
• Oct. 3, 1922, Ira Gabbert, one of the Lewisport’s best ball fans, received an injury while playing ball at Cannelton with the Tell City Team. Young Gabbert was hit in the mouth with a ball during the first part of the game and received an ugly gash which required several stitches to close. One tooth was knocked out and several loosened.
• Oct. 4, Charles Peters was killed when a Ford car driven by him went over an embankment at Buford and Cora Revard, of Owensboro, was seriously injured. Another member of the automobile party whose name could not be learned left after the accident and was thought to have suffered injuries. The Revard woman was brought to the city hospital where it was found that she suffered a broken collar bone and is also thought to have suffered internal injuries.
• Oct. 5, Mrs. Thomas Atchison died from injuries received in an automobile accident thirty minutes after she was thrown through the windshield of an automobile when the car hit an embankment at Fourteenth and Locust streets. John Heflin, driver of the car, was uninjured. Heflin was driving the car, giving it a little gas. As he approached Locust Street he realized he could not make the turn and ran into a ditch from which the car plunged against the embankment throwing the young woman forward.
• Oct. 6, Loretta Lee, the 21-year-old auto bandit who was caught by Sheriff W. M. Sanders in hiding on a farm near Springfield has confessed her part in a $6,500 jewel robbery in Detroit where she and two men held up a store. The girl is said to have driven a car for a gang of bandits in half a dozen holdups. The girl was with Gilbert Isaac to whom she claimed to be married and both were on the farm owned by Isaac’s father.
• Oct. 7, for three days George Alexander and his family have been convinced that their house was haunted. Curious noises have been emanating from one of the rooms. At night, the folks thought they could see vague nebular shapes walking about the room.
His son, while looking for a pair of old shoes pulled a long black snake from the inner recesses of a clothing press. It had taken up winter quarters and was the source of all the noise.
50 Years Ago
Oct. 3, 1972, everyone seemed to have a ball at the first Beaux Arts Ball that is planned as an annual feature of the Owensboro Festival of the Arts that closed its 1972 program last weekend. Costumed guests who ringed the Sportscenter dance floor the masked parade and judged represented at least two-thirds of the almost 300 in attendance. Several of those attending are being asked to model their attired on Sunday at the Owensboro Area Museum as a pre-Halloween feature.
• Oct. 4, the Calhoun City Council declared Oct. 17-18 as City Cleanup Days and discussed needed repairs on sidewalks on Main Street. City Clerk Estil Clark said the cleanup days are announced each fall and spring and give city residents the opportunity to remove all trash and unwanted material from their property. There is no additional cost to the home owner for the extra trash removal service.
• Oct. 5, Daviess County sheriff’s deputies raided an abandoned house in western Daviess County and arrested four men and seized a large quantity of drugs and paraphernalia. The deputies seized two stalks of marijuana, four “roaches,” three syringes, two needles, one cooker spoon and a bottle of rubbing alcohol. The arrests and seizure were made on Mulligan Road and discovered the house while searching for two missing 14-year-old girls.
• Oct. 6, Wednesday was the 15th anniversary of the day the world found out what Sputnik was. On Oct. 4, 1957, the Soviet Union took the first step into space, hurling a small artificial satellite into orbit with a beep heard around the world. It spurred the United States into a redoubled effort in the space race.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.