When the cases against the man charged with attempting to rob the Bank of Whitesville and his alleged accomplice are called in court this morning, it is understood that Chester Baum will waive examining trial and that Berkley Conley will make a strong effort to establish his innocence. The case has attracted widespread interest in Owensboro and at Whitesville and it is expected that there will be a large crowd in attendance. Police officers are of the opinion that Conley is an accessory. He manifests more intelligence than his companion and officials are of the opinion that he directed the operation of Baum without making himself a target for Cashier Holbrook’s gun. Baum claimed that Conley knew about the plans to rob the bank.
• Oct. 31, 1922, Mayor Hickman said that he hoped that the children of the city would enjoy Halloween and that the police department was instructed to let them play and have a gloriously good time as long as the youngsters did not overstep their bounds. Arrangements have been made to watch fire alarm boxes so that false alarms may not be sent in. The mayor does not want youngsters to carry their fun to the point where they become a menace to others.
• Nov. 1, Halloween was widely celebrated widely in Owensboro and the largest social function was probably the dance at the Country Club which was a regular old fashioned barn dance. Old and young appeared on the streets masked. Many maidens appeared disguised as boys and had very clever costumes. Some masked occupants spent the evening whizzing through the streets in small cars.
• Nov. 2, a Halloween joke that may terminate seriously for the jokers was perpetrated at the high school in Rockport, Indiana. A cow was placed in the lower hall, several gallons of water and a number of books were thrown into the piano. The clock was broken, window lights smashed and outbuildings damaged. Arrests will likely follow.
• Nov. 3, Mrs. Clarence E. Smith of Tell City, Indiana, was brought to a local hospital with a bullet wound in her forehead. It was said she was shot by her mother-in-law, Mrs. Sarah E. Smith. The shooting was said to have been the result of a long standing enmity between the two women. Mrs. Smith was arrested and was said to have told the town marshal that she was prompted in her act because her daughter-in-law had attempted to force her to leave their home. The two women lived together.
• Nov. 4, County Agent McClure has filed his monthly report for October. The first week he was absent on his annual vacation. He spent 13 and one-half days in the field during the month and six and one-half days in the office. He traveled 620 miles by auto in the interest of the work. Ten meetings were held with an attendance of 1,600. Two community fairs were held, one at Habit and another at Pleasant Ridge. Two flocks of chickens were certified on their egg laying ability.
50 Years Ago
• Oct. 31, 1972, city county and state police outlined plans to combat Halloween vandalism. County Judge Pat Tanner believes 99% of young people want to be good citizens but plans to crack down on the other one%. Chief Sheriff’s Deputy Charles “Boots” Norris reported that state police and sheriff’s deputies have divided Daviess County into districts for special patrols tonight. Police Chief Vernie Bidwell urged parents to accompany their children, inspect their treats and to keep their children in their own neighborhoods.
• Nov. 1, the Owensboro Jaycees will give away a ham in each of the 61 precincts in Owensboro and Daviess County on Election Day as part of their annual non-partisan get-out-the-vote campaign. Every voter automatically becomes eligible for the ham. The number that will be drawn will correspond with the name in numerical order on the signature book that the voter will sign.
• Nov. 2, some 1,200 members of Local 805 International Union of Electrical Works in Tell City failed to report to work in a one-day strike at the General Electric plant. Striking workers picketed the plan during two of three shift changes on Wednesday. Only an estimated 100 salaried and clerical workers reported for work. The strike was over re-classification of a visual inspection job in the tube products division and a service job in material handling in the small motors division.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.