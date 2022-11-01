When the cases against the man charged with attempting to rob the Bank of Whitesville and his alleged accomplice are called in court this morning, it is understood that Chester Baum will waive examining trial and that Berkley Conley will make a strong effort to establish his innocence. The case has attracted widespread interest in Owensboro and at Whitesville and it is expected that there will be a large crowd in attendance. Police officers are of the opinion that Conley is an accessory. He manifests more intelligence than his companion and officials are of the opinion that he directed the operation of Baum without making himself a target for Cashier Holbrook’s gun. Baum claimed that Conley knew about the plans to rob the bank.

Oct. 31, 1922, Mayor Hickman said that he hoped that the children of the city would enjoy Halloween and that the police department was instructed to let them play and have a gloriously good time as long as the youngsters did not overstep their bounds. Arrangements have been made to watch fire alarm boxes so that false alarms may not be sent in. The mayor does not want youngsters to carry their fun to the point where they become a menace to others.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.