Guy Billman, 25, is at the city hospital, probably fatally cut across the abdomen, and Esra Sands, 29, is held at the police headquarters under a charge of cutting with intent to kill.
The men engaged in a fight at 1 o’clock in the morning at the corner of Main and Walnut streets. Sands told Officer Fielden that he cut Billman after he had been knocked down. He said Billman struck him with knucks. He had a cut across his forehead. Billman was taken to the city hospital in the police ambulance. It was said that his condition was serious.
In other news from 100 years ago this week
• Sept. 11, 1923, Owensboro is apparently in the midst of a burglary wave. During the looting Sunday night of the Lashbrook and Rogers homes on South Frederica Street, prowlers obtained an estimated $1,200 in silverware and other valuables. Reports of similar burglary attempts, punctuated by shots from the homes of the intended victims, reached the police last night.
• Sept. 12, Miss Blanche Chumley and Miss Irene Fuller, of McHenry, were in a serious motor accident in Beaver Dam. The car struck a stone, Miss Fuller lost control of the wheel and the car threw Miss Chumley through the windshield and cut the jugular vein. The attending physicians were successful in stopping the flow of blood and there is some hope held out for her, although the doctors claim she is in critical condition.
• Sept. 13, a bolt of lightning instantly killed Richard Watkins, a prominent farmer of the Crane Pond section of the county, about three miles east of Pleasant Ridge. The same bolt also killed a mule belonging to Mr. Watkins. The tragedy occurred when Mr. Watkins was unloading tobacco from a wagon into his barn. The stroke came without any warning as there had been little indication of a storm at the time. The family in the house nearby heard the noise, and Alvin Watkins, son of the deceased, hurried to his side, but life was extinct.
• Sept. 14, more than 150 women representing the various Baptist churches of Daviess County met with the Woman’s Missionary Society of Philpot for an all-day meeting. Reports from the societies were very encouraging. A nominating committee to report to the annual meeting in October was appointed. Special prayer was offered for Mrs. Phil Miller in her illness, and many tributes were given her in regard to her faithful services as the first president of the organization.
• Sept. 15, a Ford sedan driven by Ed G. Meisenheimer ran into the rope stretched from a telephone post on one side of Allen Street to a light post on the other side of the street, at the Fourth Street corner, pulling the light post from its moorings and scattering glass along the street. No damage was done except to the light post. Long before the big fight last night officials saw that it would be necessary to stretch a rope to prevent persons who were eager to get close to the Messenger building as possible to get the fight results.
50 Years Ago
• Sept. 11, 1973, Mrs. Betty Keown Reed is co-author of a paper to be read at the 26th annual conference on Engineering in Medicine and Biology later this month in Minneapolis, Minn. The work “Optimum Clustering Technique” will be presented by Dr. Len L. Lustick in a session dealing with biomathematics. Mrs. Reed wrote the computer programs and analyzed the data for the paper, which deals with computer techniques for neurological research. She and Dr. Lustick worked for two years perfecting the techniques dealing with electrode therapy for schizophrenics. The paper is an outgrowth of some of their findings.
• Sept. 12, the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra will present its annual fall pops concert, “An Evening with Lerner and Loewe,” Saturday night in the courtyard of the Texas Gas Transmission Corp. The Owensboro Symphony Orchestra will play more than 30 selections, including “Camelot,” “Paint Your Wagon,” and “Gigi.” The concert climaxes “Owensboro Symphony Orchestra Week,” which was proclaimed by Mayor C. Waitman Taylor in conjunction with a three-week membership drive being conducted by the Owensboro Symphony Orchestra Auxiliary.
• Sept. 13, Owensboro police will inaugurate Operation HELP — a telephone number which citizens may dial to report information on dangerous drugs and drug pushers. Police Chief Vernie Bidwell said the number will be in operation during business hours. The phone will not be answered by policemen. Information received from callers will be relayed to Bidwell, who will assign it to proper officers.
• Sept. 14, a Bluegrass Music Festival, hampered by a continuous drizzle, got off to a slow start without the planned stage performance of scheduled entertainers. The true spirit of the Bluegrass music fans in Rosine was in evidence as several small groups huddled together under tents or in campers to play tunes on fiddles and guitars. Despite the rain, predictions are for a large crowd over the three-day festival.
