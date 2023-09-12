Guy Billman, 25, is at the city hospital, probably fatally cut across the abdomen, and Esra Sands, 29, is held at the police headquarters under a charge of cutting with intent to kill.

The men engaged in a fight at 1 o’clock in the morning at the corner of Main and Walnut streets. Sands told Officer Fielden that he cut Billman after he had been knocked down. He said Billman struck him with knucks. He had a cut across his forehead. Billman was taken to the city hospital in the police ambulance. It was said that his condition was serious.

