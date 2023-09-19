John Primrose, 5 years of age, and nephew of Mrs. E. E. Smith, was run over by an automobile in front of his home on Daviess Street and sustained a broken right leg.

The machine that struck the boy was a Hudson touring car driven by Miss Katie Verbaas. Rev. E. E. Smith and Mrs. Smith had stopped their automobile on the west side of Daviess Street in front of their home. John got out of the machine, went to the rear of it, and ran out into the street in front of Miss Verbaas’ machine. The child was knocked down and run over. He was picked up and carried into his home.

