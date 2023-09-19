John Primrose, 5 years of age, and nephew of Mrs. E. E. Smith, was run over by an automobile in front of his home on Daviess Street and sustained a broken right leg.
The machine that struck the boy was a Hudson touring car driven by Miss Katie Verbaas. Rev. E. E. Smith and Mrs. Smith had stopped their automobile on the west side of Daviess Street in front of their home. John got out of the machine, went to the rear of it, and ran out into the street in front of Miss Verbaas’ machine. The child was knocked down and run over. He was picked up and carried into his home.
In other news from 100 years ago this week:
• Sept. 18, 1923, Martin Potter, of Jenkins, his wife and three children, had a miraculous escape from death at Kona station when another automobile forced Potter’s automobile over a high precipice overlooking the Kentucky River. The car fell several hundred feet. It was said injuries sustained by Mrs. Potter and one of the children may prove fatal.
• Sept. 19, John Wells was fined $99.45 in police court by Judge Watkins. Wells was approached about midnight Monday night in the west end of the city by Officer Bollington. Wells was fined $20 for drunkenness, $20 for speeding and $50 and costs for breach of the peace. Wells gave a check for the entire amount on his father, which was honored by the Whitesville bank.
• Sept. 20, Sheriff Cecil Lewis arrested R. E. Howell and J.T. Davis, both of Central City, on Second Street just above Morehead on a “tip” that they were coming in with a load of whisky in their car. Upon arrest and investigation, it was found that they had one gallon and one quart in the car.
These men were taken to Greenville and charges placed against them for driving a car while being drunk, plain drunkenness, resisting arrest, transporting whisky and carrying a concealed deadly weapon.
• Sept. 21, as a result of an explosion occurring in the Troy laundry at Central City, Mrs. Annie Taylor and Miss Blanche Lochery were brought to Owensboro on the L. & N. train last night and taken to the city hospital. A centrifugal wringer, which is operated by steam, exploded.
Mrs. Taylor, who was working on the wringer, sustained a compound fracture of the right leg. Miss Lochery, who was also working at the wringer, received a severe shock and some bruises.
• Sept. 22, Charles Miles was killed when a traction car struck his automobile at Kincaid station. He had with him in the car his little daughter, Helen, three years old, who was injured and who is still unconscious. Mr. Miles had been to Fairview to deliver some milk to the station and was hurrying back to Willow Pond to meet his daughter, Miss Eloise, who was returning from school at Rockport. She was on the outbound traction and he was struck by a car coming from Evansville. She saw the accident but did not know at the time that her father was in the automobile.
50 Years Ago:
• Sept. 18, 1973, the 1973 United Way of Owensboro-Daviess County (UW) appeal will be kicked off with a luncheon at Gabe’s Restaurant. Highlighting the kick-off luncheon will be a torch lighting ceremony. Representatives of the 21 UW member agencies will pass torches, symbolic of their organizations, to Dr. James C. Hillard, UW general chairman, and Robert A. Hubbard, UW executive vice president, who will pass them to members of track square from the four local high schools.
• Sept. 19, the Ohio County Hospital board discussed furnishing attendants to assist the Ohio County Emergency Ambulance Service. The plans have not been finalized for furnishing attendants to aid in meeting ambulance service regulations, which require two trained Emergency Medical Technicians (EMT) present for each ambulance run. The availability of trained EMT personnel on the hospital staff will depend on the number enrolling in the EMT course offered in Ohio County beginning Oct. 8.
• Sept. 20, an Owensboro man was arrested and $1,700 in cash was recovered after two men robbed the Bank of Dundee in Ohio County. The robbery occurred in the afternoon when a man entered the bank and demanded money from one of the three bank tellers on duty and escaped in a waiting car. The robber appeared to be armed. The robbery is the first in the 55-year history of the Bank of Dundee, which was chartered in 1922.
