At midnight last night the swan song of the old water plant was voided. Half a dozen long blasts of the whistle were sounded, as though in deep distress. The whistle that for 40 years had warned people of a conflagration in Owensboro; that for many years was used as a curfew to warn young people that the time for retiring from the streets had arrived, and which in times of great glee — or momentous occasions — sounded to its greatest depth, was sounding for its last time. It was the death knell of the old corporation.
• Sept. 20, 1921, Superintendent J. L. Foust and Principal J. O. Lewis, of the high school, have bought a portable motion picture machine to be used in the schools. The cost was $200 and delivery from Chicago is expected this week. It will be for the use of all schools. Films will be supplied by the extension department of the University of Kentucky free of charge.
• Sept. 21, Essie Havener, age 15, a pupil in the seventh grade at the Seventh Street School, and Hayden Camfield, age 14, who in the fourth grade at the same school, facing the prospects of being separated through the fact that Camfield was to be transferred to another school, slipped away to Rockport, Ind., and were married. Their elopement was discovered when Superintendent Foust and Truant Officer Mrs. T. J. Bartlett called the boy to arrange for his transfer to the other city school. Instead of going to arrange for the transfer, Camfield met his prospective bride, and they went to the Rockport for the ceremony.
• Sept. 22, Robert Frey, who has been in the real estate business here for many years, is in the city hospital in serious condition. His mind is deranged. Mr. Frey, who is 70 years old, was found roaming about in the extreme western portion of the city Tuesday morning. He said he was inquiring for a person who wanted to rent a house. He was taken to the Roby house where he was boarding and kept there all day, and as his condition showed no improvement, it was decided to place him in the hospital.
• Sept. 23, the New Albany police have been notified by a number of women and girls that they have been accosted by a masked man at odd times during the past several days, and patrolmen have been instructed to be on the lookout of the offender. The man makes his appearance suddenly by automobile, approaches the women and takes them by the arm. In no cases so far has he attempted violence.
• Sept. 24, William Deffendoll, 17, was found guilty of the murder of his 70-year-old mother by a jury this afternoon. The jury fixed his punishment at imprisonment for life in the state prison. Deffendoll showed little concern when the verdict was read and appeared to be in good spirits when he left the courtroom. His attorney entered a plea of insanity for him and in the trial tried to show that the defendant was mentally defective. Neighbors testified that they believed he was sane. William had accused his sister Dolly of the murder and later claimed it was accidental.
50 years ago
• Sept. 20, 1971, the three remaining charter members of the Livermore Woman’s Club were honored at the recent club meeting. Charter members are Mrs. W. E. Revder, Mrs. E.E. Quisenberry and Mrs. V.T. Lee, all of whom organized the club in 1934. The charter members were presented life membership certificates and red roses by Mrs. W. M. Riley.
• Sept. 21, the 1971-72 Owensboro-Daviess County United Fund Appeal will be kicked off today with a UF Youth Board of Directors-sponsored dance at the Sportscenter. Proceeds from the “Count Me In” dance will be used to meet the youth division goal of this year’s appeal. Mussel, a local band, has donated its time and talent for the dance. Rick Winterson will direct more than 600 local volunteers in their efforts to raise $400,875 for the 21 UF member agencies.
• Sept 22, two Powderly men were arrested in connection with the theft of a $5,000 tractor Friday night. Apparently the men attempted to move the tractor but its weight caught the wheels of the trailer they were using on fire. When the men moved the tractor off the trailer, they lost the license plate and authorities traced the trailer to them. They drove the tractor on the highway about 10 miles into Ohio County before hiding it.
• Sept. 23, for his efforts to help kidney patients across the state, Leonard R. Nation has received an award from the Auxiliary of the Kentucky Medical Association. He has raised money to buy artificial kidney machines, spoken to groups about disease and worked with the Kidney Foundation of Kentucky. He and his wife Mary Lou have the distinction of owning the first home dialysis machine in the state.
