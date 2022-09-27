Local industries and local consumers of coal are finding all the coal they need in the local market. County mine coal is selling at 17 and 18 cents. Coal from the railroad mines brings 26 and 27 cents in multiples of 50 bushels and 30 cents per bushel on smaller deliveries. No decrease in price is anticipated, but both operators and dealers are of the opinion that there may be an increase when winter actually closes in. The feeling is that they have about the matter is not because of the inability to get coal out of the mines, but the limitation is one of transportation, limiting the operation of mines to two days a week. The railroads are only able to furnish very few coal cars.
• Sept. 26, 1922, information of the visit of nine unknown persons who were dressed as women at the home of Mrs. Julia Harrison in the southern part of Marshall County, reached Benton. Mrs. Harrison was dragged from her bed and spanked with a paddle. Entrance was forced to the house, and she was not injured serious, and a warning was not left. Several nights preceding the attack Amos Fleming was fired up on by unknown persons as he was leaving the Harrison home.
• Sept. 27, United States Deputy Marshall C. C. Bates brought George C. Greene, former sheriff of Henderson County, W. L. Woods, of Geneva, and Ed Moore, of Robards, who had been arrested on a federal warrant charging them violation of the liquor laws, to Owensboro where they were arraigned. The warrant against Greene charges him with having had a still beer from which whisky is made in his possession. He was elected sheriff of Henderson County in 1917.
• Sept. 28, when trucks from Central station and Fire House No. 2 reached box 52 at Twelfth and Triplett streets, the two six-year-old boys who had turned in the alarm were beating a hasty retreat out Triplett. Neighbors had seen them running from the corner where the alarm box is posted and motorcycle officer Feldman sped on out the street and caught them near the old tannery. The boys were such little fellows that they were not arrested, thought the officer gave them a good scare.
• Sept. 29, stacks of legal documents dated March 20, 1811, were uncovered in Louisville when workmen at the Jefferson County courthouse opened an old vault. They were searching for buried skeletons, rumors of which have been circulating about the courthouse ever since the discovery of the vault. Among the documents were two $1,000 bonds of the Elizabethtown and Paducah Railroad Company.
• Sept. 30, Owensboro was visited by one of the hardest rains in a long time. It was accompanied by heavy hail. Utica also had a hard rain with hail but no damage. West Louisville had a nice shower but no hail, but about two miles southeast of West Louisville there was a hard rain accompanied by hail. No damage was done as the tobacco is all houses. Stanley also had a good rain and little hail.
50 Years Ago
• Sept. 26, 1972, western region of the Kentucky Woman’s Missionary Union will meet at First Baptist Church in Madisonville. “The Living Spirit of Christ” will be the program theme to be presented by Miss Kathryn Jasper, Mrs. William Ellis and Mrs. Leslie Baker. Their emphasis will be on faith, conquest and youth promotion. Mrs. Richard Clements will be the afternoon speaker. She and her husband served from 1965 to 1971 in Ecuador.
• Sept. 27, A Battle of the Bands, in which area jazz bands will compete for trophies, will be presented Thursday as part of the 6th annual Owensboro Festival of Arts, which continues through Sunday. The all-girl jazz band from Western Kentucky University will be featured on the Battle of the Bands program. An arts and crafts fair is scheduled for Friday in the skating rink at the Sportscenter. Area square dance groups will perform in the Sportscenter parking lot.
• Sept. 28, it will be a Christmas, birthday, and the 4th of July all rolled into one for a lucky little lass who receives the dollhouse on Oct. 5, the last day of the annual Junior Service League rummage sale. The colonial dollhouse is a special feature of the League’s expanding benefit sale, and is the creation of JSL member Ruthie Allison and her husband Earl. “Occupants” of the house will live in luxury will carpeting, wallpaper and even a hand painted chandelier over the walnut dining room table.
• Sept. 29, the Daviess County Clerk’s office has received about 400 applications for absentee ballots to be cast in the Nov. 7 presidential election. Deputy clerks expect many more requests for absentee ballots. The mailed requests must be in the hands of the clerk by Oct. 31. Absentee ballots are for voters who know they will away from their home voting precincts on Election Day.
