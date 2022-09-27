Local industries and local consumers of coal are finding all the coal they need in the local market. County mine coal is selling at 17 and 18 cents. Coal from the railroad mines brings 26 and 27 cents in multiples of 50 bushels and 30 cents per bushel on smaller deliveries. No decrease in price is anticipated, but both operators and dealers are of the opinion that there may be an increase when winter actually closes in. The feeling is that they have about the matter is not because of the inability to get coal out of the mines, but the limitation is one of transportation, limiting the operation of mines to two days a week. The railroads are only able to furnish very few coal cars.

Sept. 26, 1922, information of the visit of nine unknown persons who were dressed as women at the home of Mrs. Julia Harrison in the southern part of Marshall County, reached Benton. Mrs. Harrison was dragged from her bed and spanked with a paddle. Entrance was forced to the house, and she was not injured serious, and a warning was not left. Several nights preceding the attack Amos Fleming was fired up on by unknown persons as he was leaving the Harrison home.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.