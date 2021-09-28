Clark Coomes, proprietor of a general store on Hardinsburg Road, across from the Glenmore distillery, went to Rockport last night looking for a member of a band of gypsies who he believes robbed the cash drawer in his store of $55 while he and his wife and several customers were in the store. Just how the theft was committed was uncertain. The gypsy, who was a member of a band here during the fair and since in this vicinity, entered the store shortly before and made some purchases. Mr. and Mrs. Coomes were busy waiting on other customers. The theft was discovered shortly afterwards when the gypsy woman left the store. The thief left $250 in cash and checks in the money drawer.
• Sept. 27, 1921, when the Ford car driven by Cecil Haynes, who is visiting his parents, went over an embankment at the iron bridge near Pettit and plunged down into the creek, a serious accident would likely have happened had the car not been stopped by a stump. The accident occurred Saturday night, but rather than walk to the city to get assistance, Mr. Haynes decided to stay in the car during the night. Next morning he secured a team to drag his car out.
• Sept. 28, Beck Reynolds, the man who shot and killed Guy Wright in Willie Crowe’s pressing club in Strawberry Ridge on Sept. 10, waived an examining trial and was held to the grand jury under a $500 bond. Testimony of others who witnessed the shooting indicated that Wright entered the Crowe establishment and, drawing a pistol, said he was going to clean up the place.
• Sept. 29, the local Rotary club at its mid-week luncheon at the Chamber of Commerce raised a fund of $50 toward a fund which is being made by Rotarians to free the farm of Alvin York, famous Tennesseean who made a wonderful record in the world war, from debt. He has a record for killing 25 Germans and capturing 125 others single handed. The Rotary clubs of the country are endeavoring to help this young man by freeing from debt his 400-acre Tennessee farm.
• Sept. 30, the organization of the Owensboro Optimist Club will be completed this week. A canvas for members will be put on today. H. E. Garret, vice president of the Louisville club, and M.P. Stith, former president of the club, were in Owensboro yesterday to meet with prospective members. The purpose of the club is to increase the efficiency and broadcast the interests of its members in the pursuit of their occupations and as citizens through organized membership of men representing diverse vocations in the community in which they live.
• Oct. 1, Mrs. W. G. Doriot talked with her sister, Mrs. Julia Williams, of Los Angeles, California, last night for the first time in nine years. Mrs. Williams called her sister on the telephone to congratulate her on the occasion of her thirty-fourth birthday. The sisters talked for about three minutes. They heard each other very distinctly over the approximately 2,500 miles of wire. The cost of the call from here to Los Angeles is $14.20.
50 Years Ago
• Sept. 27, 1971, steamboat mail service, an old tradition in the United States, will be revived here when the Delta Queen leaves on a six-week trip for ports on the Ohio and Mississippi rivers. U.S. Postal service officials from both national and regional headquarters will participate in ceremonies for re-establishment of the steamboat mail service.
• Sept. 28, every afternoon Cecil Lovell, puffing on his pipe, takes a short walk from his farm house, goes out past the rose garden to the other side of the grape arbor where a small, white wooden enclosure sits on four legs. He opens the door and carefully reads two thermometers to see how high and how low the temperature has been in the last 24 hours. He also checks the rain gauge to check the rainfall. Lowell has followed this routine for the last 55 years.
• Sept. 29, more than 100 businesses and industries have made reservations for the workshop on occupational safety and health laws to be held at Gabe’s Restaurant. Frank P. Flanagan of Louisville, area director of the Occupational Safety and Health Administration of the U.S. Department of Labor, will be the luncheon speaker. Discussion at the workshop should clarify intricate sets of regulations and reporting procedures in the new law.
• Sept. 30, air traffic controllers at the Owensboro-Davies County Airport are guinea pigs for an experimental telephone system which could simplify controllers’ duties at medium-size airports. The system is currently being developed jointly by South Central Bell Telephone and the Federal Aviation Administration. The airport’s new control tower might become standard equipment for all prefabricated towers in the country.
