An Evansville paper, in its 50-years-ago column, carried a notice of the cholera epidemic in Owensboro of 1873. A paper on “Phases of Epidemics,” read before the investigators by a well-known physician, carries the information that the first cholera appeared here in 1832. Thom Griffith, a slave of Caleb Griffith, was the first to die. The disease next appeared in a tenant house belonging to Stephen Rogers in the year 1849. There were cases of cholera during the spring and summer of 1850, 1851 and 1852. The worst outbreak was in 1854, when many persons sought safety in flight.

Sept. 4, 1923, Miss Glady Durham, Miss Kate Morris and John Wells are at the city hospital suffering from injuries sustained when Wells’ automobile crashed into a telephone pole on Leitchfield Road during the rainstorm late Monday afternoon. The three young people were in a Dodge roadster and were traveling at a rather rapid rate of speed when the accident occurred. Miss Durham was the most seriously injured.

