An Evansville paper, in its 50-years-ago column, carried a notice of the cholera epidemic in Owensboro of 1873. A paper on “Phases of Epidemics,” read before the investigators by a well-known physician, carries the information that the first cholera appeared here in 1832. Thom Griffith, a slave of Caleb Griffith, was the first to die. The disease next appeared in a tenant house belonging to Stephen Rogers in the year 1849. There were cases of cholera during the spring and summer of 1850, 1851 and 1852. The worst outbreak was in 1854, when many persons sought safety in flight.
Sept. 4, 1923, Miss Glady Durham, Miss Kate Morris and John Wells are at the city hospital suffering from injuries sustained when Wells’ automobile crashed into a telephone pole on Leitchfield Road during the rainstorm late Monday afternoon. The three young people were in a Dodge roadster and were traveling at a rather rapid rate of speed when the accident occurred. Miss Durham was the most seriously injured.
Sept. 5, Mrs. Fedelia Head, age 75, was struck by the “dummy” drawing a load of coal on the West Second Street car line near the railroad crossing. She was knocked down and one of her feet crushed by a wheel of the car. She was taken to the city hospital and given medical attention. It was not thought that an operation will be necessary. Mrs. Head was going to her home when she was struck by the car.
Sept. 6, Marvin Gregory, Martin Bellew and Jesse Crow are under arrest on a warrant charging them with having robbed Robert Connor. The officers are also looking for a young woman who was with the trio. It is stated that all of the men were drinking and got in an automobile for the purpose of going to the country to get beer and whisky. On the Hardinsburg Road it is claimed by Connor that he was robbed and thrown from the car. The men claim that Connor and the woman left the car and they were to pick up them up on their return.
Sept. 7, fear for the safety of McHenry Holbrook, son of Rowan Holbrook, of Hartford, stationed in Yokohama with the International Banking corporation, was expressed in a telegram received here. The message declared that a previous telegram announcing the safety of Holbrook, his wife and child, had been a mistake. “We fear the worst,” said the telegram, which came from the New York office of the banking company.
Sept. 8, Fred Whitaker was arrested at 3 o’clock yesterday morning by Deputy Sheriff Dick Cashen and Pack Morris. The officers had been looking for the man for several weeks and located him in the Southern section of the county, but when they arrived at his home they learned that he had gone to Utica. Before the officers arrived at Utica he had returned home and had gone to a sawmill some distance away where he was working.
50 years ago
Sept. 4, 1973, a three-day “Back to School” rock concert series was termed by youth and its coordinators as a success in providing entertainment and a place for youth to go during the Labor Day weekend. The rock concert provided 18 hours of music for some 2,065 youth in attendance. One youth at the concert said the concert series needed more publicity to draw larger crowds.
Sept. 5, first graders were asked the question “why go to school?” “People go to school to learn coloring. That’s all.” “We go to school to eat. We’re going to have milk pretty soon.” “I’m going to learn ABC and get smart.” These answers were given by first graders at Sutherland School and Longfellow School. Opinions ranged from “we’re going to have to sit a long time” to “you have to know numbers so you can write.”
Sept. 6, voter registration in Daviess County is about 70% complete, County Clerk Robert Neel said. With an estimated 35,000 eligible voters in the city and county, Neel said some 25,000 have enrolled since last November’s election. Neel said another bundle of 1,400 new cards was shipped to Frankfort to be screened and recorded by state computers.
Sept. 7, is it spelled Veach, Veatch or could it be Veech? The governing bodies of Owensboro and Daviess County are cooperating in a joint effort to rebuild Veach Road from 22nd Street to Byers Avenue — but city and county signs don’t agree on the spelling of the road’s name. City maps, signs and officials leave out the “t” in the word, but county maps, signs and some officials put it in.
