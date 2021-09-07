A young man entered the home of L. N. Burns, on West Ninth Street, while the family was away and stole a watch, a nickel and about a hundred pennies in a bank bag. Mrs. Burns stepped out for only a few moments to go to the grocery, and she asked the neighbor to watch something cooking in the stove in the kitchen. The kitchen door was left open. A short time later the neighbor visited the house and was surprised to find the young man standing in the kitchen. She asked him what he wanted, and he very politely and apologetically took off his cap and said that he had knocked and thought someone had asked him to come in. He said he was looking for another family and acted suspicious. Mrs. Burns returned later and found that her daughter’s room had been ransacked.
• Sept. 6, 1921, when an automobile driven by Del Monarch crashed into a tree on the Livermore Road on Sunday afternoon, the five younger occupants had an almost miraculous escape from death and were all more or less seriously injured. The most serious injuries were sustained by Miss Martine Stuntz, who was thrown through the windshield and was cut in a dozen places. The car crashed into Weir Griffith’s car at a rapid rate of speed.
• Sept. 7, Lon Bruner, a barber, who was arrested crazed with drink and was placed in the city holdover with several other prisoners, attacked John Waltrip, who was asleep on the floor in a drunk stupor, and beat him mercilessly. The boy was hardly recognizable, his face being badly bruised and swollen. Bruner was arraigned in court and was fined $5 for this offense and $30 for being drunk.
• Sept. 8, officers are scouring the western section of Henderson County in an effort to arrest Perry Sutton, who shot and wounded Tom Burris, his wife, daughter and a farm laborer with a shotgun. Burris had accused Sutton of breaking into his house and stealing a number of articles. Sutton denied the charge and started to attack Burris, who drew a pistol and shot him three times.
• Sept. 9, twelve hundred children of all the schools in the city between the ages of 6 and 10 years are expected to turn out this morning to see “The Health Fairy,” Miss Raymond, who will talk to the children at 10 o’clock. Miss Raymond is nationally known for her work with children. She is touring the country under the auspices of the Child Heath Organization of America. She will deliver a lecture this afternoon.
• Sept. 10, there was a real wedding in the courthouse which attracted a large crowd. The happy couple was Leslie Wayne Payton and Miss Lolah Patterson, both of Olaton, Ohio County, who were united in marriage by Judge Wells while the municipal band played “Here Comes the Bride.” The band was the unexpected feature of the occasion. The band was rehearsing the program to be given at the fair on the courthouse yard and Manager Samuels was advised on the ceremony being performed inside.
50 Years Ago
• Sept. 6, 1971, the 1971 salute to the Arts in downtown Louisville has been scheduled Sept. 12-19. The eighth annual salute will attract exhibits of artwork from all areas of the state and southern Indiana. Kicking off the 1971 program will be Randy Atcher and the Hoedowners. Numerous square dancers in costumes will participate in the evening of country and western music.
• Sept. 7, candidates for city office will meet the voters tonight in a candidates’ forum and fair in the Owensboro High School cafeteria. Candidates for mayor will be allowed five minutes to present their platforms, and candidates for commissioner will be allowed two minutes. The forum will be followed by an informal fair and coffee hour where and candidates and voters can meet.
• Sept. 8, distribution of vaccine against sleeping sickness in horses and other equine animals got under way in Kentucky after the state received its first batch of the medication. The vaccine against Venezuelan equine encephalomyelitis (VEE) was sent to 18 distribution points operated throughout the state by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture. Private veterinarians who signed up to participate in the program were notified of the vaccine’s availability.
• Sept. 9, James Hilliard, city school superintendent, spoke to the Rotary Club and said we live in the post-industrial revolution during which human resources can be fully utilized only if new teaching methods and systems are devised and attitudes about education change. No longer is most of the workforce engaged in manufacturing. The largest group is now employed in one of the many service fields. The idea that a child must gain a college education or be considered a failure is fallacious.
