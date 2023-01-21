FIREFIGHTER OF THE YEAR

Jordan Thomas stands outside of Owensboro’s Fire Station 1 on Friday. He has been named the department’s 2022 Firefighter of the Year.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Jordan Thomas became interested in being a firefighter right out of high school, when a friend interested him in joining the St. Joseph Volunteer Fire Department.

“I never thought of it as a career,” Thomas said during a recent interview. “I didn’t know it was a career.”

James Mayse,

270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.