Misty Thomas, executive director of the western Kentucky chapter of the American Red Cross, provided updates and insight about the organization Wednesday at the Owensboro Rotary Club meeting at Kentucky Wesleyan College.
The local chapter of the Red Cross spans 25 counties in western Kentucky and southern Illinois.
“We heavily depend on our volunteers,” Thomas said. “We are 91% volunteer driven for our workforce.”
Thomas saw that first-hand during the Dec. 11, 2021, tornadoes that devastated western Kentucky.
“When we have a disaster that large, we bring in a national team,” she said. “Nine-hundred-and-ninety-seven volunteers from all over the United States came in for a 90-day response.”
Volunteers who deployed to Kentucky after the tornadoes expected to stay in the area for at least two weeks.
“They were going to be here with us through Christmas instead of with their families,” Thomas said. “That showed me the real heart of people at the Red Cross.”
Almost a year-and-a-half after the tornadoes, Thomas said western Kentucky is still recovering in some areas.
“Thirteen of our 25 counties were hit; I helped set up nine long-term recovery groups in those counties, which is a group of citizens who have the heart to see recovery take place,” Thomas said. “We come along to help guide that.”
Dawson Springs and Mayfield are still areas of recovery, while Ohio County is doing well, Thomas said.
“There are some incredible people leading the efforts and are doing some incredible things for survivors,” she said. “We’re seeing homes rebuilt in all of those areas. We’re seeing community projects take place.”
Thomas explained to Rotarians what services the Red Cross provides and to whom.
“Our mission is to prevent and alleviate human suffering in the face of emergencies through mobilizing the power of volunteers and the generosity of our donors,” she said.
The Red Cross collects 40% of the nation’s blood supply, Thomas said.
More from this section
“In western Kentucky last year, we held 719 blood drives and collected 81,780 units of live-saving blood,” she said. “I always encourage people to give blood. We cannot create a synthetic product.”
Red Cross also provides services to the armed forces and are commissioned by Congress to take care of the military families.
“We have three call centers in the United States and are the vetted communication between you and your deployed soldier,” Thomas said.
The nonprofit will communicate everything from the birth of a soldier’s child to the death of a soldier.
Thomas said the Red Cross recently enacted programs that help soldiers and their families navigate PTSD.
“We’ve had success stories saying that divorces didn’t happen and children are rebuilding relationships with their parent that came back because they have an understanding of PTSD,” she said.
Community preparedness is another line of service the Red Cross offers.
“We teach Prepare with Pedro to kindergarten through second grade and the Pillowcase Project for third through fifth grade,” Thomas said. “That’s typically a child’s first introduction to a disaster.”
An initiative that recently launched in Kentucky is hands-only CPR.
“The reason we’re doing this was research that showed that some of our communities were not receiving the CPR (training) they needed because it was not offered,” Thomas said.
Thomas said the Red Cross handles disaster response as another line of service to the community.
“The disaster we respond to the most is a home fire,” she said. “We responded to approximately 40 home fires in Daviess County during the last fiscal year.”
Thomas said the regional Red Cross chapter is in talks with the Owensboro Fire Department to host an event to install smoke alarms in mobile home parks.
For more information about the Red Cross, visit redcross.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.