The Green River Asset Building Coalition is preparing for its 20th season as a free tax preparation service.
And for this milestone anniversary in 2024, new Executive Director Teresa Thomas who will experience her first tax season leading the nonprofit organization.
Prior to taking over the GRABC position in August, Thomas was the community development director for Boulware Mission, which “helps displaced individuals become self-sufficient through education, treatment and services,” according its website.
“When I saw this job posted, I knew the need from the clients I had at Boulware and that this was touching what I was seeing in our community already with homelessness and the poverty,” Thomas said.
Thomas is replacing Tina Lynch, the coalition’s first executive director.
Thomas said Lynch will still serve as a trainer for their volunteer tax preparers.
“For me, that’s awesome Tina has agreed to do that, because that takes me from having to worry about that and gives all of our site coordinators and volunteers that experience from Tina’s perspective.”
The GRABC is headquartered in Daviess County but offers the free tax service in 10 other counties — Breckinridge, Grayson, Hancock, Hardin, Henderson, McLean, Meade, Union, Ohio and Webster.
More from this section
In 2023, the GRABC prepared a combined 5,311 tax returns with more than $6 million in total refunds throughout its 11-county coverage area.
Two years ago, the GRABC opened what’s now its headquarters at 1128 West Second St., where all of Daviess County’s free tax returns are done.
Prior to 2021, the GRABC also operated out of multiple, temporary makeshift sites in Owensboro during tax season, which usually runs from January through mid-April.
But with the 5,880-square-feet building, Thomas said they no longer need separate sites in Daviess County because it allows for both training and processing the tax returns.
“We’re trying to figure out how to best utilize the space, giving tax preparers more room and giving a waiting room area,” Thomas said. “That way nobody has to stand outside as they wait.”
Thomas said her goal is to create awareness about not only what the GRABC does but also about now being in one centralized location.
“I’m going to dig in and learn everything I can to promote and grow the awareness of what this mission does,” she said. “There are still people out there who don’t know where we are or what we do.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.