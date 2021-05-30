Sandy “Slim” Thompson, the 41-year-old man who fled from police at the Wingfield Inn on West Parrish Avenue on Monday, has been arrested in Florida.
Trooper Corey King, spokesman for the Kentucky State Police post in Henderson, said Thompson “was captured without incident in Florida today by Broward County’s sheriff’s deputies.”
He said the U.S. Marshals Task Force in Kentucky worked with their Florida office to locate Thompson.
“It was great agency collaboration,” King said.
He said the process of extraditing Thompson to Kentucky may take a week or two.
Law enforcement agencies had been searching for Thompson since Monday when he was alleged to have brandished a firearm and fled out a second-story window at the hotel.
Police said at the time that a task force of officers from several agencies went to the hotel after receiving a tip of a stolen vehicle.
Thompson was the suspect, they said.
Officers went to Thompson’s room, where they said he brandished a gun.
They said officers fired several rounds, but Thompson managed to close the door, jump out a second-story window and flee the scene on foot.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.