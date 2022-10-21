Before Daviess Family Court was established, family cases such as divorces and child custody were heard by domestic relations commissioners, who acted as judges.
Angela Thompson, who had been in private practice focusing on family law since 1993, was one of the county’s two domestic relations commissioners from 2013 until Family Court was established in 2016.
Today, Thompson is still practicing family law and is running to be Family Court judge for the county’s Fourth Family Court division.
“When I passed the Bar, I immediately came back to Daviess County,” Thompson said. “I knew I wanted to practice family law in Daviess County.
“I think it was about helping others. I think I connect well with people, and I really wanted to help men and women get through difficult situations. It was what I always wanted to do.”
As domestic relations commissioner, Thompson said she conducted hearings that followed the state rules of evidence and civil procedure and was responsible for writing opinions on cases. As an attorney, Thompson said, “I represented clients in every family law case.”
Thompson said time management would be a priority for her, and Family Court needs to reduce the time parties wait for hearing dates and for opinions to be written.
“Parties need to have decisions in a timely fashion,” she said. “We need effective case management, and we need to utilize mediation.”
Thompson, who is a mediator, said, “I think other counties in Kentucky use mediation more effectively.”
Thompson said Family judges “have to look at the evidence before you” and “have to follow the law. I truly give each case the maximum attention possible, to make the best decision.
“I think I have the values that were instilled in my as a young child, including respect (and) faith. Combined with my experience as domestic relations commissioner and my 28 years of experience representing families and children, I think that combination will help me serve as Family Court judge.”
Daviess Family Court has been under scrutiny in the county over the Judicial Conduct Commission hearings into the conduct of former Family Judge Julia Hawes Gordon, who was removed from the bench.
Thompson said she would work to build public trust in Family Court.
“I’m committed to seeing there is justice in our Family Court system,” said Thompson, who added she would “work to earn (people’s) confidence.
“Everyone needs to know they are being treated fairly and with respect and that there will be a fair and impartial decision made.”
