Angela Thompson will be the new Family Court judge in the Sixth Judicial Circuit Fourth Division.
She easily captured the seat Tuesday by defeating Andrew Johnson 13,730 votes to 7,871 votes.
Thompson, 54, said she was surprised by the margin of victory.
But she attributed her win to an unsuccessful bid for family court judge in 2016, which gave her experience for this race.
“We learned a lot from the first time (running),” Thompson said. “I think that served us well. I think talking to the voters and meeting people, informing them of my 28 years of experience made the difference.”
Thompson, who had been in private practice focusing on family law since 1993, was one of the county’s two domestic relations commissioners from 2013 until family court was established in 2016.
As domestic relations commissioner, Thompson conducted hearings that followed the state rules of evidence and civil procedure and was responsible for writing opinions on cases.
Thompson also expressed gratitude to the voters and that she understands the responsibility she’s been given.
“I’m very honored that Davies County families have chosen me for this position,” she said. “I’m going to work very diligently every single day to make our family court a success.”
Thompson said she’s excited about getting started as family judge in the new year.
“I’m looking forward to working with the newly-elected judge (Jennifer Hendricks) for Division 3,” Thompson said. “We will work well together.
“I’m looking forward to the position as a whole. And I do want to bring confidence back to our Family Court system.”
