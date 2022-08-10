And now the dog days of summer. So far we have been spared the August haze that often engulfs such mornings as this one. I look out, right this minute, and it is sunny and bright. I open the door and it is a furnace blast. I like a little warning for that, thus, my surprising disappointment at no haze to warn me.

The sun, though, if we pay attention, is signaling change, hanging at a different angle, but just barely, as it makes its way to the perfect slant of September. I love September light best of all. Love the way it is bright and sunny, then golden by afternoon, the wind, not cool, exactly, but whispering fall, signaling.

