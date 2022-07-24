The Daviess County Lions Club Fair is celebrating its 50th anniversary at the fairgrounds on Highway 54 in Philpot.
“We were just excited to be able to have a fair this year,” said Joan Hayden, secretary of the fair board. “We went two years without a fair. We’ve added some new things, and we have had a great crowd the last few nights.”
The Saturday night tractor pulls and fireworks show brought out thousands of visitors despite the hot temperatures.
“Wednesday we didn’t have a very big crowd, but we don’t usually on that day,” Hayden said. “Despite the heat, people have come out. They have missed the fair for the past two years.”
As of Saturday, Hayden said approximately 5,000 people had purchased tickets and, she expected several more thousands for the last night.
The money raised from ticket sales goes back into the community, Hayden said. The Lion’s Club uses the funds to help residents with eye care.
“We could not put on this fair without our sponsors,” she said. “It cost over $120,000 to put on a four-day fair. We are a nonprofit, we don’t have that kind of money.”
Fair volunteer Evonne Harl said she has been volunteering at the fair for a long time. On Saturday, she was sitting at the gate checking tickets.
“I like volunteering at the fair,” Harl said. “I like what I do here.”
Lydia Roberts attended the fair with children ages 6 and 4.
“We came out for the kids to ride rides and have fun together,” she said.
Roberts said she has attended the fair since she was a child.
“I’ve been here pretty much every year,” she said. “I love the events, especially the truck and tractor pulls.”
The heat wasn’t an issue for the children.
“It has been very hot, but the kids have been having so much fun that it’s been worth it,” she said.
On Thursday, the Lion’s Club hosted over 350 children affiliated with nonprofits such as Girls, Inc. and the Boys and Girls Club. The children were able to ride rides for free and enjoy a fun-filled day sponsored by Owensboro Health.
Due to lack of entires, the talent show scheduled for Saturday has been postponed to 3 p.m. Aug. 7, with registration beginning at 2:30 p.m. at Bittel Hall.
