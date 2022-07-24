The Daviess County Lions Club Fair is celebrating its 50th anniversary at the fairgrounds on Highway 54 in Philpot.

“We were just excited to be able to have a fair this year,” said Joan Hayden, secretary of the fair board. “We went two years without a fair. We’ve added some new things, and we have had a great crowd the last few nights.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.