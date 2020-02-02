Residents were able to hold tools that humans used before written history during a Native American artifact show this weekend.
Native American history from as far as 10,000 years ago was on display Saturday at the Whitesville Historical Society barn. Dozens of people walked through the building to inspect numerous collections of knives, spearheads, marbles and more.
Jeff Berry, one of the event’s collectors and its organizer, said the Whitesville Historical Society decided to host the artifact show after getting a favorable turnout for a Native American history program that was held last year.
Berry, who had numerous arrowheads on display among other artifacts, said one of his most interesting items was a plummet, which was used to sink a fishing net in the water to catch fish.
“I found it in a creek,” he said.
Another collector, Jason Coomes, presented numerous of his artifacts, including projectiles that went on an atlatl, also known as spear-thrower. The weapon was used to hunt small animals.
“They’re pre-bow and arrow. These are actually projectiles points that went on a bone hook and handle,” he explained.
Coomes said he enjoys collecting historic artifacts.
“I love it. They hunted and fished, and that’s all I’ve ever liked to do and that was their lifestyle,” Coomes said. “It’s like a treasure hunt.”
At least 85 people had stopped by the show by 10 a.m., which began at 8.
“It seems to be a big hit,” Berry said.
Organizers plan for the event to be annual.
“This is our first, and we hope it will continue to grow,” Berry said.
Guests were encouraged to bring in their artifacts during the showcase. Ohio County resident John Zaremba was impressed by the amount of history on display. Zaremba collects artifacts but “not as much as these guys,” he said.
Trey Crumbie, 270-691-7297, tcrumbie@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.