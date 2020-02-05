Cathy Thrasher wants everyone to know the good work currently taking place in public education across Kentucky, which is why she wanted to become a GoTeachKY ambassador.
The Kentucky Department of Education unrolled its GoTeachKY initiative last August in an effort to recruit and retain teachers in the commonwealth. In an effort to combat an ongoing nationwide issue of teacher shortages, KDE unveiled the GoTeachKY website at that time and opened up applications for its program offering renewable loan forgiveness to those interested in educating the commonwealth’s youngest minds.
Thrasher, an Apollo High School English teacher, is one of 10 GoTeachKY ambassadors who are working to bolster the teaching field. This is Thrasher’s first year working for Daviess County Public Schools, but she is in her 25th year of teaching. She has taught at the middle and high school levels, and is also sponsor for the National Honor Society at Apollo. She has a bachelor of science degree and a Rank 1 from Western Kentucky University and a master’s degree from Middle Tennessee State University.
“I know our entire state faces a shortage of quality teachers; some areas more than others,” Thrasher said. “All Kentucky students deserve the very best, and if I can help encourage people to step up to the task, I am happy to do that. It truly is about the kids.”
During an August Kentucky Board of Education meeting, then-Kentucky Commissioner of Education Wayne Lewis said that between 2008 and 2017, there was a 27% decrease in people completing teaching programs in the U.S., with Kentucky seeing a 36% decrease in that amount of time. He said the trend “is creating a crisis.”
Trasher said she wants to share her “incredible passion” for young people with others and she is hopeful her 25 years as a teacher will inspire others to consider it as a career.
“I want everyone to know the good work we do in public education and the rewards it brings,” she said.
She also hopes being an ambassador will teach her ways to engage with people “so they will want to join this profession.”
“I have already learned that the state has created alternative paths to certification with a goal of recruiting the very best teachers for every classroom. I want to learn why many students never consider teaching, and then change their minds.”
In their capacity as ambassadors, Thrasher and the others will encourage students to enter teaching field; work to increase rewards and opportunities for current teachers; and support and promote GoTeachKY and its focus areas, like Educators Rising and the Teaching and Learning Career Pathway.
The GoTeachKY website, goteachky.com, is a resource for individuals who are either interested in teaching right out of high school or looking for a career change. It provides information on the various avenues to earn a teaching certification, including using previous work experience or a local district training program as pathways into the field.
As part of the GoTeachKY initiative, KDE is also accepting applications for its Kentucky Academy for Equity in Teaching renewable loan forgiveness program, which was also introduced last year in an effort to recruit a diverse population of teachers-to-be.
The KAET program is for undergraduate students currently in education programs, and students who are in the beginning certification processes of their master’s of education preparation programs. Per its requirements and eligibility, the program is meant to target diverse groups of individuals headed into the teaching profession.
For more information about the GoTeachKY campaign and for all requirement information to be eligible for the KAET program, visit the KDE website at education.ky.gov.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
