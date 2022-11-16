AWARD

Barbara Thraxton, front desk associate at the Holiday Inn Owensboro Riverfront, won the Kentucky Travel Industry Association’s “Stars of the Industry Award” for her “exceptional guest and visitor service.”

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

Barbara Thraxton thought she was going to Lexington last week to watch Claude Bacon get an award.

But it turned out that it was she who was getting the Kentucky Travel Industry Association’s “Stars of the Industry Award” for her “exceptional guest and visitor service.”

Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.