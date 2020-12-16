Daviess County Sheriff’s deputies arrested three people on drug and child endangerment charges Monday after finding the adults with drugs and firearms around a toddler.
Sheriff’s department reports say deputies went to a home on Kentucky 2830 in Maceo about 11:30 p.m. Monday night to check on the welfare of an 18-month-old at the home.
Upon arrival, deputies saw through a window a woman smoking drugs, reports say. As deputies were talking to the woman and a second subject, deputies saw a third person attempting to hide items while the toddler sat within a foot of two firearms. Deputies obtained a search warrant and found three firearms, drugs including meth, LSD, pills and marijuana, and drug paraphernalia, reports say.
Rebecca E. Simpson Hodskins, 27, of Maceo, was charged with first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (meth), first-degree trafficking in a controlled substance (LSD), possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, endangering the welfare of a minor, first-degree wanton endangerment, receiving stolen property (firearm) and tampering with physical evidence.
A man in the home, Lonnie W. Sanderson, 28, of Tobinsport, Indiana, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon, endangering the welfare of a minor and misdemeanor marijuana and drug paraphernalia charges. Rachel Webb, 28, of Maceo, was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, endangering the welfare of a minor and misdemeanor drug charges.
All three were being held Tuesday in the Daviess County Detention Center. The child was removed from the home by social services.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.