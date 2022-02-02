Jessie Hettinger of VFW Post 696 in Owensboro said it’s not unusual for people to bring military artifacts and mementoes into the post to donate. She pointed to a World War II-era stretcher and a pair of brass binoculars that once belonged to a World War I veteran as examples.
But one particular donation has her searching for answers.
A large scrapbook, containing everything from newspaper clippings to personal letters and even Western Union telegrams announcing the deaths of two brothers and the Prisoner of War status of a third, has Hettinger looking for the book’s rightful owner.
The collection of items were brought to Hettinger at the VFW about two years ago by a local man cleaning out his late father’s garage, she said.
“He said maybe you can find some of the family,” Hettinger said.
The documents tell of the military service of the three Tucker brothers of Owensboro during World War II.
One newspaper clipping, yellowed with age, shows a photo of 18-year-old Pvt. Tommy Tucker, who died March 13, 1944, from wounds he received in combat during the battle of Anzio in Italy.
The young soldier is described as the son of Mrs. Myrtle Tucker, of 1500 Breckenridge St. in Owensboro. Before entering the Army, he attended Owensboro Technical High School.
An April 11, 1944, telegram brought the news to Myrtle Tucker that a second son, Pvt. Floyd T. Tucker, had been severely wounded March 4, 1944, in Italy.
“You will be advised as reports of his condition are received,” the telegraph from the adjunct general reads.
A second Western Union telegram, now yellow and brittle with age, informs Myrtle Tucker that her son Floyd had died of his wounds. Other documents in the collection include a $10,000 life insurance policy that Myrtle Tucker would receive from the United States National Life Insurance Act, as well as a list of personal effects belonging to Floyd Tucker. The list of effects includes a ring, medal, knife sheath, fountain pen, cigarette lighter and a wallet with personal cards and snapshots.
A third son, William K. Tucker, was reported missing in October 1944 in France. According to newspaper accounts, the lone Tucker brother to survive the war, William, was wounded in action and taken prisoner by the Germans before eventually making his way to Florida to await reassignment.
The items strike a chord with Hettinger because she had an uncle who served in the Korean War, and he is still classified as Missing in Action.
“There is a lot of history and everything in here,” she said. “It even has a letter here to her telling Myrtle what she can send her son while he was a prisoner.”
Hettinger said that after receiving the items, her first thought was to look through the phonebook in hope of locating some family members of the Tucker brothers.
“I thought well, I’ll try to find out, so I got on the phone and started calling all the Tuckers in Daviess County,” she said. “Well, I didn’t have any luck.”
Hettinger said she believes the few people she was able to speak with on the phone probably thought she was trying to pull some sort of scam. She was able to connect with one woman, who told her that while she is a part of a Tucker family, the Tucker brothers in question were of no relation to her.
According to his obituary published in the Messenger-Inquirer, William Karl Tucker returned to Owensboro and died Dec. 3, 1997, at age 73. He was a member of Zion United Church of Christ, a retired plumber and recipient of the Purple Heart medal. He was buried near his parents in Rosehill Elmwood Cemetery. An estate auction of his belongings was held at his home at 1603 W. Fourth St. in 1999. The closest known survivors listed are “several cousins.”
Hettinger said her goal is to find some relative with an interest in their family history to be able to pass the scrapbook on to, but she also has plans to care for the items if no family member can be found.
“My end goal is hoping that some family will say yes, I know these people, and they can give me some idea where the brothers’ family is,” she said. “I would like for the family to have it. If they don’t take it, I will add them to my archives and let people look through it at the VFW.”
Anyone with information about any living relatives of the Tucker brothers can call VFW Post 696 at 270-686-8649.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.