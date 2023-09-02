Three men were charged with felony assault Thursday in connection with an incident that happened in late July, when a man was shot while driving on the Audubon Parkway.
Daviess County sheriff’s deputes made the arrests Thursday at three locations in the county and in Owensboro after an investigation that began shortly after the shooting in the early-morning hours of July 23.
Nolan W. Herrera, 22, Gavin P. Santiago-Ewers, 21, and Jarek M. Olvera, 22, were each charged with first-degree assault in connection to the incident.
Reports say the victim reported he was driving home from work when a dark-colored sport utility vehicle with several people inside came alongside his vehicle several times, driving up and then slowing down.
Reports say the occupants of the SUV then fired several gunshots at the victim’s vehicle, then drove away. The victim was struck in the neck and the chest by bullets from a small-caliber handgun. The victim stopped on Carter Road and called 911, reports say.
Captain Jeff Payne, head of investigations for the sheriff’s office, said detectives worked on the case “every day since July 23.”
Investigators “have been on this nonstop since it happened,” Sheriff Brad Youngman said Friday. The case “has been a priority for Captain Payne and his team.”
Youngman said detectives developed a suspect vehicle shortly after the incident and identified a possible suspect after conducting multiple interviews. The vehicle was located later that day and evidence was obtained from the vehicle, Youngman said.
“Evidence was located in the vehicle that suggested to detectives that they could be on the right track,” Youngman said.
On August 17, one of the men was seen driving and was known to have an expired driver license, Youngman said. The suspect was stopped and the vehicle was searched, which produced more evidence.
After evidence was analyzed by the Kentucky State Police lab, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Santiago-Ewers and Olvera on Thursday, Payne said. Herrera was also sought on a probable cause warrant.
Olvera was arrested at a residence on Kentucky 2830, and Herrera was located on East 10th Street. Santiago-Ewers was reported to be at the Days Inn and was arrested there.
All three were being held Friday in the Daviess County Detention Center. Youngman said more information will become available as the men go through the court process.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.