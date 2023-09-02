Three men were charged with felony assault Thursday in connection with an incident that happened in late July, when a man was shot while driving on the Audubon Parkway.

Daviess County sheriff’s deputes made the arrests Thursday at three locations in the county and in Owensboro after an investigation that began shortly after the shooting in the early-morning hours of July 23.

James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com, Twitter: @JamesMayse

