A high-speed pursuit that lasted for about an hour Sunday morning and crossed through three counties ended with the arrest of a Hopkins County man on multiple charges.
Jonathan Ruby, 41, was lodged in the Hardin County Detention Center and released Sunday night on a $5,000 cash bond.
According to an arrest citation, Ruby was driving a 2003 Pontiac Bonnieville at a high rate of speed beginning near White Mills on the Western Kentucky Parkway and fled the scene following a traffic stop.
As he fled, according to the citation, Ruby began throwing items from his vehicle striking a Kentucky State Police vehicle. The items included a digital scales and bags, the document said.
He drove through parts of Hardin, LaRue and Taylor counties. When the vehicle finally was stopped by police in Taylor County, the arrest report said the driver was told multiple times to leave his vehicle and refused.
Ruby is charged with two counts of first-degree wanton endangerment of a police officer, tampering with physical evidence and first-degree fleeing or evading police in a motor vehicle — all Class D felonies punishable by one to five years in prison, if convicted.
He also was charged with possession of drug paraphernalia, resisting arrest, first offense trafficking in marijuana, criminal littering, careless driving and driving 26 mph or more than speed limit.
