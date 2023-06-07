Three people have filed for the Owensboro City Commission special election to be held in November.
Commissioner Sharon NeSmith, who was appointed to the commission last month, filed paperwork to run Monday. Daviess County Clerk Leslie McCarty said Jerry Ray Davis and Titus Willis filed Tuesday to run for the commission.
NeSmith was appointed by commissioners to fill the seat left open by the death of Commissioner Larry Maglinger.
About 30 candidates, including Willis and Davis, applied for the open seat. NeSmith was chosen after all of the candidates were interviewed over two nights during special called meetings. The appointment expires at the end of the year.
The commission race will be the only local contest on the Daviess County ballot. McCarty said ballot positions for the race will be drawn Thursday.
Whoever is elected to the seat will serve through the end of 2024. The entire commission will be up for reelection that year.
