Two major pieces of property on Frederica Street should be on the market soon.
U.S. Bank is closing its two buildings at 4801 Frederica St. on Jan. 25 and moving those employees to other locations in town.
And its branch at 700 Frederica St. will close on April 25.
The buildings will be sold, Evan A. Lapiska, U.S. Bank’s vice president for public affairs & corporate communications, said Monday.
The property at 4801 Frederica includes 11.69 acres and two buildings with more than 100,000 square feet.
One has 80,100 square feet and the other, 30,600.
Lapsika didn’t say what the asking price will be.
But the buildings, which were erected in 1969 and 1976 for the Coca-Cola Bottling Plant, are assessed for tax purposes at $5.9 million, according to the Daviess County Property Evaluation Administrator’s website.
In 1992, Lincoln Service Corp., one of U.S. Bank’s predecessors, bought them for $2.5 million.
U.S. Bank took them over in 2001.
The building at 700 Frederica was erected in 1958 for Owensboro Federal Savings & Loan.
It later became Owensboro Federal Savings and Loan, Cardinal Federal Savings and Loan, Cardinal Federal Savings Bank, Great Financial Federal Savings and Loan, Great Financial Bank, Star Bank, Firstar and, in 2001, U.S. Bank.
The PVA website says it has 14,352 square feet and is assessed for tax purposes at $1.77 million.
Lipiska said, “If we own it, we’ll market it for sale.”
The PVA website lists the owner as Star Bank, which U.S. Bank absorbed.
Lipiska said, “The New Hartford and Carter branches will continue to serve customers and are both approximately 2 miles from 700 Frederica St. and 3 miles from 4801 Frederica St.”
He said, “We have decided to move our staff in the 4801 Frederica building to other locations that we have long-term leases in within the Owensboro community. This decision is part of an ongoing review of real estate across our network, and we are optimistic about the opportunity to have our teams work together more closely.”
Lipiska said, “Most importantly, this is a relocation and we do not anticipate any reductions in staffing levels with this move.
He said, “Customers’ banking preferences and behaviors are changing, including a rapid migration toward digital and mobile banking platforms, and a desire for greater simplicity. As we evolve along with our customers, we are reevaluating our physical footprint, and in some instances, consolidating branch locations in select markets.”
Lipiska said, “We understand that the closure of any branch is a disruption for our customers and our employees and we are working to make the transition as smooth as possible for all involved.
He added, “We are proud of our history in Owensboro and the relationship we have with our customers, employees and the local community, and we look forward to continuing to serve our customers through our other locations in the area along with our convenient digital and voice offerings.”
