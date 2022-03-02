Three local students have been selected from about 1.5 million students to be named National Merit Finalists.
Dylan Mather, an Owensboro High School senior, Catherine Wright, an Apollo High School senior, and Hunter Wimsatt, who is dual-enrolled at the Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science in Kentucky and Owensboro Catholic High School, all have moved forward in the competition that began, for them, in the fall of their junior year.
The National Merit Scholarship Program began in 1955, and students enter and participate by taking the Preliminary SAT or the National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test, typically when they are juniors.
Approximately 1.5 million students enter the program each year, and of that about 50,000 are named high-scorers. Of that 50,000, about 15,000 across the United States are named finalists. About 7,500 of the finalists will receive a Merit Scholarship, totaling $2,500, according to nationalmerit.org.
Hunter, 17, is the son of Brad and Alissa Wimsatt. He said he feels thankful for all of the academic guidance from his teachers and parents he has had throughout his years in school.
“It’s awesome to know that you are among the top performing students in the nation,” he said.
He hasn’t decided which college he will be attending after graduation, but said it will likely be out of state. He does plan to double major in math and computer science.
Wright, the daughter of Stacy and Joseph Wright, said being named a finalist in the competition is exciting.
“It feels like all my work in the last 12 years is culminating into something I can be proud of,” she said. “This is the ribbon on the present of my high school experience, knowing I have been able to accomplish this.”
When she graduates in May, Wright plans to attend college, though she hasn’t decided where, and study nursing. She doesn’t yet know if she will become an RN or if she will pursue certifications to become a nurse practitioner.
The process for entering the National Merit Scholarship Program is daunting at first, but Wright said it was good to push herself to enter and progress through the competition.
Mather, 18, is the son of Ginni and Michael Mather. He said to be named a finalist in the competition is an honor.
“The opportunities this will give me are amazing,” he said, adding that after high school he plans to attend a university that offers a sizable National Merit Scholarship. “It’s a relief to have the whole process complete. It was honestly a year-and-a-half process that was a lot of work.”
He plans to study either computer science or management information systems at the University of Alabama after high school graduation.
Some finalists in the competition will go on to earn the $2,500 scholarship, but Mather said he is just excited to be named a finalist. That alone is enough to move him further in his educational goals at university.
“It’s a big relief to have this off my chest,” he said.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.