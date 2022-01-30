While Muhlenberg County has 10 uncontested races during the 2022 primary season, there are three candidates vying to be the next Muhlenberg County judge-executive.
With Judge-Executive Curtis McGehee opting not to run for reelection, the 2022 election will bring someone new to the county’s top office.
All three candidates Jordan Baize, 34, Mack McGehee, 62, and Doug Thompson, 66, are Republicans.
Baize said he was born and raised in Muhlenberg County and wants to see the county do well.
“I believe that my education and experience equips me for the role of judge executive,” he said.
Baize said he works as a finance professional and has worked with seven-figure budgets since he was 19 years old. He holds a bachelors degree in business with an emphasis on accounting, a masters degree in management leadership and is working on his Ph.D in management leadership.
“I have the experience side of things, and I have the education to support that,” Baize said. “Without throwing off any other candidates, which I believe to be good men, I believe I am better equipped for the position.”
Mack McGehee said he’s a native of Muhlenberg County and wants to address the economic challenges facing the county.
“We have had a lot of economic challenges here, and we need someone to go in and work for the county,” he said.
McGehee said he believes it is important that the county’s judge-executive have an industrial background, have an understanding of how to take care of the county’s infrastructure and know how to attract new business to the area.
“We have always been a coal field here in Muhlenberg County, and we haven’t diversified like we should have over the years, and now our residents are going out of the county to go to work,” he said. “We need industry here.”
McGehee said his professional background includes 10 years of experience teaching in technical education, several years as a supervisor in the coal mines and more than 40 years as a business owner and farmer.
Thompson, 66, he is a Baptist minister. He moved back to Muhlenberg County about three years ago after more than 40 years as an evangelist throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico.
Thompson said one of the motivating factors for his run is the the average income of Muhlenberg County residents, which is about $20,000.
“I see the distress, jobs are gone,” he said. “I see the look on the people’s faces, and God burdened me and spoke to my heart about stepping up. It is the people’s office. The judge-executive’s office belongs to the people of this county.”
Judge-Executive Curtis McGehee, who was first elected as judge-executive in 2018 after serving two terms as Muhlenberg County sheriff, said he never had any desire to become a career politician, and he feels like it’s a good time to step away from elected office.
“I feel like I have given some good years of service to my community, and that my public service as a sheriff and judge has at least been somewhat successful,” he said. “I am sure that there are people that probably have new ideas, innovative ideas that might come to the table and continue to push our community in a positive direction, so I am going to step aside and give someone else the opportunity to do that.”
McGehee, who also serves as a pastor in the community, said he would like to devote more time to doing that.
Other contested races in Muhlenberg County include the race for sheriff, which includes Democratic incumbent William Ward and challenger Jerry Knight II, also a Democrat.
The offices of court clerk, property valuation administrator, jailer and coroner are all uncontested races. Central City Mayor Tony Armour is also running for reelection unopposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.