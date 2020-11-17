Three men — Claude Bacon, Chris Stallings and Josh Murphy — ran 50 miles around Owensboro on Sunday in winds gusting to 38 mph and raised $2,500 for Care Net pregnancy services.
“It was incredibly challenging weather,” Bacon said. “There were times when the wind was behind us. But it felt like it was against us most of the time. But at least it wasn’t raining.”
“It felt like the wind was in your face the entire time,” Stallings said. “The wind took its toll. But it was a great day.”
“The wind was brutal,” Murphy said. “But it died down about 2 p.m. and it was nice after that.”
The run and fundraising was dedicated to Liv — the baby girl that Josh and Laura Murphy lost on April 2.
“I wanted to do something for Liv and Laura, she’s been through so much this year,” Murphy said. “It was a healing process through the pain. I was going to finish if I had to crawl.”
The three had planned to enter the Tunnel Hill 50 Miler in Sienna, Illinois.
But with the pandemic, Illinois officials decided to only allow 50 people in the 50-mile run and 50 in the 100-mile run.
Runners were selected by a random drawing, and none of the Owensboro runners made the cut.
So, the three decided to create their own 50-miler in Owensboro.
Bacon and Stallings are volunteer parent coaches on the Daviess County Middle School Cross Country team and Murphy is the head coach.
The state meet was moved to Saturday — the same day as Tunnel Hill, so the three wouldn’t have been able to go to Illinois anyway, they said.
Bacon said they trained for 16 weeks for the 50-miler.
But the longest run before Sunday was 32 miles.
“After the first 32 miles, we were in new territory on Sunday,” he said.
Stallings finished the run in eight hours and nine minutes.
“My goal was eight hours,” he said. “I was cruising, but the wind took its toll.”
Murphy made it in 10 hours and 17 minutes.
And Bacon finished in 10 hours, 50 minutes and 18 seconds.
The course they laid out included two trips from the Holiday Inn downtown out Frederica Street to the Greenbelt crossing near Sam’s Club, west on Second Street to the Greenbelt, “every inch of the Greenbelt,” back down Second to the Holiday Inn, out Frederica to Griffith Avenue and back, and back and forth to the RiverPark Center until they hit the 50-mile mark.
“We could have run out in the country,” Stallings said. “But we wanted to keep it safe.”
He said the Greenbelt was the most boring part of the run.
“But I had my music and I let my mind wander,” Stallings said.
Bacon said the Greenbelt “is an amazing asset for our community.”
All three said they hit the “pain cave” on the run but worked through it.
Bacon said he hit it in when he was between 30 and 40 miles, when the wind picked up.
“It all gets in your head,” he said. “But you work through it.”
Murphy said he got distracted talking with Bacon when he was between 20 and 30 miles and got dehydrated.
“I had to power walk for five or six miles,” he said.
But friends came up and talked him through the pain, Murphy said.
“The power of people is amazing,” he said. “It was a blessing. I’ll never forget it. One guy joined me and ran his first marathon with us.”
Several friends and family members ran part of the way with them, they said.
And family and friends were at all the stops with food and drinks.
All three were in pain Monday but they all said they want to do it again some day.
Laura Murphy said the goal had been to raise $1,000 for Care Net.
But the total was more than $2,500 by Monday.
And the drive will continue through the week.
Donations can be made at https://www.careneto.com/.
