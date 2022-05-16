Hannah Moore, Hayden Daniel, and Sable Sublett, all of Muhlenberg County South Middle School, were finalists in the 2022 Kentucky Chamber Foundation’s Kentucky Civics Bee, which took place Saturday in Frankfort.
The three students were among seven other middle school finalists from across the commonwealth who competed to win cash prizes. Lucas Campbell from Simons Middle School in Fleming County was named the winner of the competition, with Jiwoo Kim from Model Laboratory School in Madison County placing second, and Charleston Girdler from Somerset Christian School in Pulaski County placing third.
